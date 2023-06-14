Target Is Selling the Cutest Vintage-Inspired Tupperware Collection That Comes in 3 Gorgeous Colors

It’s summertime! That means loads of picnics and backyard barbecues, of course, and what better to store your fruit salad, potato salad, and more in than Tupperware? No matter your age, the sight of those ubiquitous food storage containers evokes nostalgic memories of happy times and shared meals with family and friends. Tupperware’s functionality can’t be beat, and something this classic never goes out of style — especially when the colors are as gorgeous as the shades of blue, green, and pink of the Tupperware Heritage Set, now on sale at Target.

The durable Tupperware Heritage Set of 15 various-sized bowls — square and round — and canisters with 15 matching lids doubles as an all-in solution for food storage as well as food serving. The tight-sealing, easy-to-close lids feature the brand’s charming sunburst design that seals instantly when pressed at the center. Tapered handles provide a secure, comfortable grip when carrying. The Heritage Bowl Set is a home cook’s best friend — great for mixing, prepping, and storing as well as serving food at parties, picnics, potlucks, and even casual weeknight dinners.

The Tupperware Heritage Bowl Set transports Tupperware’s time-tested design into the modern kitchen. Calling the set “a bit of joy,” a happy customer wrote in her five-star review, “I freaking love it!!!! I’m very nostalgic for anything that is related to the kitchen. I love them! It brings back memories and it makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.”

“This was mostly a purchase due to the nostalgia of my mom having the same Tupperware when I was growing up” explained another Target shopper in her five-star review. I’m so excited to have a set of my own. I got the green (teal basically) and they are so pretty and vibrant in person! I have extremely limited cabinet space, so the fact that I can stack them in each other helps me save a little extra room. When they arrived, I ran them through the dishwasher and all came out perfect with no harm done. Love the easy close lids!”

