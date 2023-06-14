Martha Stewart Wore One of Summer’s Biggest Comfy Shoe Trends on the Today Show — These Similar Pairs Start at $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If anyone knows how to rock the quiet luxury trend, it’s Martha Stewart. While you can assume she’s got the means to live a super flashy lifestyle due to her many business ventures, her style is simple and sophisticated. That was on full display during a recent appearance on NBC’s Today show, where Stewart wore a pair of neutral-colored platform sandals that looked super comfy and ultra-chic. Not only are platform sandals a summer wardrobe staple, the specific pair Stewart wore on Today was the definition of quiet luxury. If you want to get in on the trend this season, we found the exact pair of platform sandals Stewart wore, as well as a few more affordable lookalikes that are just as stylish.

During her Today show appearance, Stewart wore Vince’s Skylar Suede Platform Sandals. They’re a cute pair of sandals that are super versatile and would look cute paired with jeans, a dress, or a pair of cropped pants. They feature a 1.75″ heel, are made of 100% leather, and have a “featherweight” wedge sole for a “weightless lift,” per the brand. While Stewart’s designer pair can set you back $280 and is likely worth the investment, you can find similar pairs for less than half that price at Zappos.

IMAGE: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

From a top-rated pair of “super comfortable” Cole Haan sandals to a compliment-worthy option from Anne Klein, Zappos has all kinds of chic platform sandals for every budget. We rounded up a few styles that caught our eye. Check those out below.

Anne Klein Venture

IMAGE: Anne Klein Anne Klein

The Anne Klein Venture sandals just scream summer. They’re described as a woven-covered platform wedge with jute detailing. They feature an elasticized ankle strap and a lightly padded footbed for your comfort. They’re also available in two colors: raffia and black.

Anne Klein Venture $70 Buy now

MIA Kayci

IMAGE: MIA MIA

If you’re looking for something on the more casual side, this pair of platform sandals from MIA makes a great option. According to a reviewer, they’re sturdy and really comfortable to wear. Whether you wear them with shorts, skirts, or pants, you’re going to look great. You can get these in beige or black. Sizes are limited, so be sure to snap these while you still can.

MIA Kayci $70 Buy now

Cole Haan Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal

IMAGE: Cole Haan Cole Haan

We are absolutely obsessed with these sandals from Cole Haan, and it seems like we’re not the only ones! Cole Haan’s Zerogrand Crisscross Sandals have over 300 reviews on Zappos, a majority of which are a perfect five stars. As one recent reviewer wrote, “They are so stylish and super comfortable. I have high arches and narrow feet, and have a hard time finding comfortable shoes. I just ordered a second pair in black!” Related story Hollywood’s Fave Skin Tint, a Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Lip Oil, & More Clean Beauty Faves From ILIA Are 20% Off

Cole Haan Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal $115 Buy now

MIA Knia

IMAGE: MIA MIA

MIA’s Knia sandals feature a rope-wrapped platform heel, which give it a summer vacay vibe. They’re a perfect pair of sandals to wear with a flowy skirt or dress. Not only are these extra cute, they also feature a cushioned footbed for comfort.

MIA Knia $70 Buy now

CL by Laundry Kaylin

IMAGE: CL by Laundry CL by Laundry

Looking for something with more height? These sandals from CL by Laundry feature a 3.5-inch heel and a 1.5-inch platform. The footbed is cushioned and it has comfortable cotton elastic straps, which shoppers say make it great for wider feet. According to one reviewer, the sandals are also surprisingly lightweight. Right now, they’re on sale for $40.

CL by Laundry Kaylin $40 Buy now

