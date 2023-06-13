This Famous Facial Tool From a Gabrielle Union-Approved Brand Gently Extracts Pores for ‘Incredibly Smooth’ Skin & It’s 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, treating yourself to facials can be an expensive service, especially if done often. Luckily, there are plenty of at-home treatments that exfoliate, moisturize, and soothe your skin with professional-level results. And believe it or not, we’ve even found a tool that can take out all the gunk that’s trapped in your skin. Dermaflash’s Dermapore is exactly what you need if you want super smooth skin. This bestselling device removes pesky pores and blackheads with zero irritation. We guarantee your skin will look and feel the best more than it did before.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Even Gabrielle Union has relied on the brand’s facial tools to boost her complexion. The actress used Dermaflash’s Luxe+, an exfoliator, to make her skin shine for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, per Shape. So if a Hollywood star like Union approves of this brand’s treatments, then maybe our skin will look as flawless too after trying out the famous Dermapore.

Best of all, you can get this $99 device for literally 50% off, making it nearly $50 right now. Hurry, though, because this rare deal is only available for a limited time. Use the promo code ALLCLEAR to snag Dermaflash’s Dermapore for a stunning glow.

Dermaflash Dermapore

Courtesy of Dermaflash

Trust us, this pore-removing tool is still more affordable than regular facial appointments. It’s worth the investment for healthier skin thanks to its ultrasonic technology that’s next-level. While it’s on extract mode, the 2-in-1 device uses ultrasonic waves to gently remove dirt, oil, debris, and unclog pores. No more painful extractions like you typically experienced in facials. Whereas, its infuse mode will improve your skincare’s performance. It allows serums, moisturizers, and masks to deeply penetrate the skin so you can have clearer, radiant skin in no time.

One reviewer wrote, “I used this thing for two days in a row, and despite having sensitive skin, I don’t feel like this irritated me at all. I was shocked at how much gunk came out from a T zone after I wash my face. And the next day, my skin was incredibly smooth, and clear.” Related story 8 Back-To-School Teacher Gifts That’ll Score Major Points—Each Under $30

Overall, reviewers agree that this “revolutionary device” is “gentle yet effective.” So if you want to give your skin a spa-quality treatment, Dermaflash’s Dermapore won’t disappoint. Don’t think twice about adding it to your cart today while it’s on a rare sale.

As mentioned before, use the promo code ALLCLEAR to take 50% off on the tool.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: