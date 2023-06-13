This Stanley Beer Stein Makes the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for Any Dad Who Loves the Outdoors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When Father’s Day rolls around each year, you probably think for the nth time ‘What do you get the guy who has everything?’ This year, avoid the hemming and hawing and grab your dad the gift that keeps on giving — The Big Grip Beer Stein from Stanley.

The Big Grip Beer Stein is made with Stanley’s bestselling thermal insulation that keeps cold drinks cold for up to five hours. It has a whopping 24-ounce capacity so you can empty two cans of beer (or any beverage of your choosing) into the stein to reduce trips to the cooler or fridge.

The extra-large handle makes sipping easy and comfortable and when relaxation time is over, you can pop the stein into the dishwasher.

The Big Grip Beer Stein has a 4.8-star rating and over 2,200 five-star reviews from those who have tried it and loved it. It’s awesome for beer, but it’s also a great coffee mug for mornings at the campsite.

“Sturdy enough for camping. Easy to clean,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Keeps coffee hotter than my other coffee cups. Holds four cups of coffee. Stable base and overall a handsome beverage container.”

And it’s so good, you’ll want to use it around the house, too. “Everything stays the temp you put it in at,” another reviewer wrote. “I use it all the time now. I’ll set ice water by my bed at night, and when I wake up the ice is still in tact hours later. It’s super impressive.”

One reviewer even wrote that the Big Grip is the “best gift ever for a dad,” adding, “My dad loved his, now he can drink in style!!”

Stop the seemingly never-ending hunt for the perfect gift for Dad and pick up the Stanley Big Grip Beer Stein while it’s marked down to just $19 on Amazon.

