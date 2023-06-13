Kate Hudson’s Favorite No-Crease Concealer Is Down to $12 & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Hands Down the Best’ for Mature Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love clean beauty, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the brand, Kosas. The brand is beloved by beauty enthusiasts everywhere, including some A-list celebs like Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hailey Bieber. There are just so many good products to try like their Cloud Set Setting Powder which makes your complexion look absolutely perfect or their new lip product that moisturizes better than lip balm. But since we love getting inspired by our fave celebs, we figured we’d let you in on a Kosas product that Kate Hudson uses in her everyday makeup routine.

In a video for Vogue, Hudson shared the products she uses in her “everyday wellness, skincare, and makeup look.” It included some fun products like a mascara from a brand that creates makeup for teens. But it also included Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, which she quickly applied with her fingers to brighten the under-eye area. The product is described as a “concealer meets eye cream,” that offers medium coverage. Not only does it help brighten skin and cover blemishes in the moment, it also helps “reveal better skin over time.” It was made to be super creamy and moisturizing, which is great for those with dry or mature skin. It leaves a radiant, dewy finish. Plus, many shoppers say that it doesn’t crease.

Right now, Kosas is having their Summer Sale where you can save 20% on this and pretty much everything else on site. That means you can try the concealer for as low as $12. The full-size product is $24, which is a pretty incredible deal already.

IMAGE: Kosas Kosas

Kosas Revealer Concealer $12-$24 Buy now

Like Hudson, shoppers who’ve tried Kosas’ Revealer Concealer can’t get enough. Numerous shoppers love how creamy, moisturizing and long-lasting the product is, and many even raved over how great it looked on their skin. As one shopper over 50 wrote, “It doesn’t cake and is great for my older skin.”

One reviewer said it was like “your most luxurious eye cream but better.” They wrote, “The smallest amount goes a long way with this. I feel like I’ll have this tube for at least six months. My dry under eyes absolutely love this concealer and I’m obsessed with the dewy finish. The texture is similar to your most luxurious eye cream, only better. If you have dry skin or struggle with dry under eyes you need this in your life. Oh and the ingredients don’t lie, this stuff is amazing!”

A self-proclaimed “beauty junkie” who’s tried everything said this concealer is the absolute best. “I have literally never written a review in my life, but was compelled to say how amazing this concealer is,” they said. “I’m a beauty junkie who has tried everything. This one is NEXT LEVEL perfect. Amazing consistency, coverage, and shade range. IN LOVE!” Related story 8 Back-To-School Teacher Gifts That’ll Score Major Points—Each Under $30

One shopper loved it so much, they called it a “game-changer.” As they said in their review, “Wow! I was waiting for a game-changer like this! I have used Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer for years. This is the best concealer I have ever used hands down. It is great for your skin and goes one smoothly. It’s long-lasting and makes your skin glow. I absolutely love it!”

While there’s so much to love about Kosas’ brightening concealer, many shoppers said they really liked how it doesn’t crease and it also leaves a dewy finish. It makes it the perfect concealer for anyone with dry or mature skin.

Once again, Kosas’ Revealer Concealer is on sale starting at $12 for a mini size and $24 for a full-size. Kosas rarely ever has sitewide sales like this, so be sure to take advantage of these discounts while you still can.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: