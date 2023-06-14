Shoppers Say This $13 Serum From a Scarlett Johansson-Approved Brand Is the ‘Best Affordable Retinol’ — & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare, pricier doesn’t always mean better. After all, there is a reason why so many celebs stick to brands and products they’ve used for years, like Nicole Kidman and Neutrogena’s retinol cream or Gwyneth Paltrow and St. Ives. If you’re looking for a high-quality retinol, a hyaluronic acid serum or an effective eye cream at drugstore prices, there’s an affordable skincare brand you may not have heard of that celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Gemma Chan, and Scarlett Johansson just can’t get enough of. Best part is, most of their products are under $25.

The INKEY List is a clean beauty brand that wants to help you make the best skincare decisions for you by laying out the ingredients in each product and explaining what exactly it can do for your skin. While celebs adore the brand’s Caffeine Eye Cream, shoppers are particularly obsessed with their $13 retinol serum. It’s described as a gentle, slow release retinol that helps target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with less risk of irritation. Not only that, it can also help brighten and even skin tone. Because of its slow release, the brand claims it’s a great “starter” retinol for anyone who’s just beginning to see signs of aging. But it’s a great retinol for anyone who’s looking for a more affordable option.

Right now, The INKEY List is having a buy two, get free sale on their best-selling serums and treatments. With how affordable their treatments are, you can easily get three skincare and hair care products for under $35. When a brand has approval from celebs like Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon, you just know their products have to be amazing.

The INKEY List Retinol Serum

The serum may just be $13, but shoppers are shocked at how well it actually works. As one wrote, “I use this retinol every night, and it has dramatically improved my skin texture and tone. I wouldn’t have believed it had I not used it. It is now one of the final steps in my nightly skin routine.”

Another shopper called the product a game-changer. They said, “After the first use, I could already tell it would help heal my skin. My acne scars are almost unnoticeable. I have eczema, but this works great on my skin.”

One reviewer also said it led to noticeable results writing, “Really nice and lightweight, spreads across the skin really easily. I’ve been using this three times a week for two weeks so far and my skin is noticeably far softer, clearer and blemish-free than it was before. Fine lines are also disappearing. Really love this serum!” Related story Hollywood’s Fave Skin Tint, a Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Lip Oil, & More Clean Beauty Faves From ILIA Are 20% Off

A reviewer loved the results they got using the serum, they called it the “best affordable retinol” out there. They wrote, “This is the only retinol that I’ve tried that didn’t cause breakouts on my face and is super gentle on the skin even though it’s at the same percentage as other retinols that were too irritating for me. It’s also super affordable. I’m gonna use this forever.”

Once again, The INKEY List is having a 3 for 2 sale on their best-selling serums and treatments. That means you can get this serum for free with the purchase of two other products. Most of their products are budget-friendly with many products under $20. It’s a great opportunity to try the celeb-loved brand!

