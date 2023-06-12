This $16 Drugstore Product Is a Staple in Jennifer Lopez’s Bag & It’s Her ‘Quick-Fix’ for Bad Hair Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe you’re a bit familiar with a few celebrity beauty secrets, from Brooke Shield’s styling trick for eyebrows to Jennifer Aniston’s go-to hair oil for her signature shine. If we were to guess, these celeb products are ones you want in your own routine as well. After all, who wouldn’t want to look as glamorous as their favorite star? If that’s the case, we found a new celeb-loved product to add to your shopping list. Back in 2020, Jennifer Lopez spilled to Today that her favorite hair product she takes with her everywhere is the L’Oréal Paris’ Elnett Hairspray. It’s a product she’s sworn by your years and we totally get why.

This tried-and-true hairspray is a must-have in J.Lo’s hair care routine for a reason. She mentions that this $16 product gives her hair a “quick fix”. And she’s not wrong — the Elnett hairspray never leaves hair stiff or crunchy. Instead, it holds every single strand all day (even flyaways or curls) and resists humidity. If you ask us, you need this hairspray for every bad hair day.

L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray

One really great thing about this fine hairspray is it doesn’t leave any residue. You can brush right through and it disappears. It’s no wonder why Lopez always has a small one in her bag and a larger size at home.

One reviewer wrote, “This is the only hairspray I’ll ever use again. I go several days between washes and love that this product really does provide great hold without leaving a residue or white flakes. […] It does not cause my scalp to itch and is non-drying.”

Other reviews say this long-lasting spray is so worth it if you want a strong hold with no stiffness. L’Oréal Paris’ Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray promises to lock in any look for hours. So if you’re sporting bouncy curls or a sleek bun, then this hair product’s got you covered.

Head to Target, Amazon, Ulta, or Walmart if you’re interested in trying this Jennifer Lopez-loved product today.

