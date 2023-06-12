If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Headed to the happiest place on Earth? The right backpack is going to make or break your vacation. The best backpacks for Disney trips are ones that hold all your theme park essentials securely, are comfortable enough to carry all day in the blistering heat (and driving rain) and withstand the wear and tear that comes along with the ride.

You’ll also want to honor the Disney theme park bag policies. Your backpack should be no bigger than 24″ long x 15″ wide x 18″ high without wheels. Some theme parks require clear backpacks, and while Disney doesn’t, these backpacks are great investments for getting you through security at stricter summer events.

We’ve compiled the seven best backpacks for Disney for the entire family, from rugged hiking sacks to lightweight sling packs to Disney-themed bags that’ll add a little magic for little revelers. Shop them starting at just $19.

Best Big Backpack for Disney

The Venture Pal backpack has an extra large capacity — 35 liters with lots of little compartments for water bottles and snacks — while staying Within Disney’s size restrictions. but that’s not all it has going for it this pack is represent, water resistant and Ultra lightweight. it also has adjustable, breathable mesh shoulder straps for ultimate all day comfort. When you’re commuting to and from Disney you can easily fold this up neatly for storage. “it was perfect for my 2 week Disney world trip. it held all the items i needed daily and handled getting wet during downpours in afternoons,” wrote a fan. $24.99

Venture Pal 35L Ultralight Backpack $22.99 Buy now

Best Ergonomic Backpack for Disney

Amazon

One of the most popular backpacks on the market, The North Face Borealis backpack is the ultimate road warrior for your next Disney vacation. The best thing this backpack has going for it is comfort: It has an American Chiropractic Association-approved suspension system designed to let you wear it all day with minimal stress on your back and shoulders. It even Clips around your waist to help distribute the weight. and of course it’s jam-packed with compartments both inside and out. “Has huge pockets and amazing storage capabilities,” one shopper wrote.

The North Face Borealis Backpack $98.95 Buy now

Best Water-Resistant Backpack for Disney

Amazon

At 15 and 1/2 in with 20 liters of capacity, Amazon’s popular Matein backpack Is a little more compact but just as rugged as the larger options on this list. This one is water resistant, so your souvenirs stay safe no matter what the weather has in store. It’s roomy enough to hold a few ponchos too. And it comes with a dry bag so you can store wet or dirty clothes while keeping the rest of your backpack’s contents intact. This customer really put it to the test: “I’ve been using it to travel to 50+ countries since purchasing and it’s held up incredibly well. It kept all of my things dry in Galapagos and is still going strong even after all of the wear and tear of travel.”

Related story Amazon Shoppers Love This Ergonomic Office Chair & Say It's ‘Phenomenal’ & ‘Incredibly Comfortable’

Matein Backpack $19.99 Buy now

Best Sling Backpack for Disney

This top rated Vera Bradley sling pack is just the bag for the minimalist Disney mom. It barely weighs anything, but still manages to hold all your essentials — while it, smartphone, snacks, sunblock and so on. It’ll also survive a downpour and has a d-ring on the side to hold your keys. “Flexible however you choose to wear it, and just when you think it’s the perfect functional bag, you discover a security pocket on the back,” wrote one happy shopper.

Vera Bradley Sling Backpack $65 Buy now

Best Clear Backpack for Disney

Target

Any member of the family will love this clear PVC Trailmaker backpack that has a roomy main compartment, a front zippered pocket, and two mesh sleeves on the sides to keep water bottles and smaller items corralled. Well Disney doesn’t require clear backpacks, you’ll be happy you grab this one for Just $19; it’ll come in handy for sports events, concerts and other outings at venues that do require a translucent bag.

Trailmaker Deluxe 18″ Backpack $18.99 Buy now

Best Girls’ Backpack for Disney

Target

Kids three and up We’ll go Gaga for this Disney Princess backpack with its all-star lineup, including Ariel, Mulan and Cinderella. It even has a crown on top so she’s almost playing dress up while roaming her happy place. At 16 inches with a zippered front compartment, the bag is also utterly functional and even has adjustable straps for comfort. “ I bought it for our Disneyland trip and it was perfect,” one parent wrote. “I was able to fit two toddler sweaters, a change of clothes each, diapers, changing pad, baby wipes, snacks, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, Minnie Mouse ears, toddler hats, sunglasses, and two bottles of water.”

Disney Princess 16″ Backpack $18.99 Buy now

Best Boys’ Backpack for Disney

Amazon

Pixar fans will be revved up to hit the road with this rugged polyester backpack by Simple Modern. It features all their favorite screen icons, from Cars and Nemo to Monsters Inc. and Buzz Lightyear. It’s spacious and adjustable, designed to grow with your children and endure many a trip to Disney and beyond. One little customer was “able to fit her iPad, headphones, snacks and her doll.” $39.99