Dinner Bowls Are a Game-Changing New Dining Trend & They’re Under $1 at Target

In recent years, a new favorite has emerged among dishware: the dinner bowl. These hybrid pieces, seamlessly blending the functionality of plates and the depth of bowls, have captured the hearts and appetites of many. With their unique shape and versatility, dinner bowls — also called pasta bowls, low bowls, or even “blates” — are the new must-have addition to your table. And right now, Target has several options for this game-changing dining trend starting at less than $1 each.

According to Better Homes & Gardens, we may have social media to thank for the spike in popularity of the dinner bowl, with TikTokkers like @rebjansmi expressing their desire for this plate-bowl combo. As she said in her video, which has 1.7 million likes, “In the end, we’re all just women who want to find bowls that sort of look like plates that are sort of like bowls.”

Or, as Refinery29’s Alexandra Polk wrote, “The internet has spoken, and these space-optimizing, expertly concave, and anti-spill plate/bowl babies are officially the only dinnerware worthy of a placemat at the table (or to be held in our laps while binge-watching the aforementioned high-school drama).”

Agreed! Any dishware that is equally useful while eating a meal with family and while alone in front of the TV is a win-win. And with these three options at Target, starting at just 50 cents per “blate,” you can afford to jump on this trend right now. Check out the assortment of plastic and stoneware dinner bowls in a variety if basic and fun colors, and find the perfect new dishware to merge into your current collection.

40.5-ounce Plastic Dinner Bowl – Room Essentials

Image: Room Essentials.

Available in basic black and jet gray, this 40.5-ounce plastic dinner bowl also comes in pretty pastels like mint and coral pink to add a pop of color to your tablescape for just 50 cents a piece. Showcasing a classic round silhouette, this plastic dinner bowl is great for serving a variety of pasta dishes, cooked rice, gravies and more. Made from BPA-free plastic, this dinner bowl is safe for reheating food in the microwave, and you can toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

40.5-ounce Plastic Dinner Bowl – Room Essentials $0.50 Buy now

36-ounce Stoneware Avesta Dinner Bowls – Project 62

Image: Project 62.

Each piece in this four-pack of stoneware dinner bowls ($4 for 4 bowls!) features a round shape with a broad base and slightly curved raised rim for a stylish look. Great for everyday or occasional use, you can set them on the table as solo pieces or add coordinating serveware to create elegant flair on the table. Available in white, black, gray, and “comfort gray” (off-white), they are microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenient cleanup and reheating.

36-ounce Stoneware Avesta Dinner Bowls – Project 62 $4.00 Buy now

30-ounce Stoneware Acton Dinner Bowl – Threshold

Image: Threshold.

Available in a solid gray finish for a clean, modern style, this stoneware dinner bowl makes a practical addition to your dinnerware that’s easy to coordinate with your current collection. Ideal for everyday use and entertaining, this dinner bowl is great for serving pasta, casseroles and other side dishes. Plus, it is safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave for easy cleaning and reheating.