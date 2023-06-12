This New Collagen-Boosting Body Lotion ‘Smells Wonderful’ & Makes Dull Skin Radiant Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is here, it’s finally time to spend as much time as possible outdoors. After all, how else are you going to get that sun-kissed glow? But if you truly want your skin to look radiant, we came across this new body lotion that lets you glow all year long. Nativa Spa’s Strawberry Brightening Body Lotion gives you a gorgeous shine from head to toe. For $25, this product will protect and brighten your skin thanks to its nutrient-rich formula sourced from strawberries.

That’s right, strawberries have a huge source of Vitamin C, which is known for its skin-boosting benefits. This fruity blend will help to reduce dullness, lighten dark spots, and even skin tone. So, if you want your body to look luminous, then this body lotion from Nativa Spa is the one for you.

Nativa Spa Strawberry Brightening Body Lotion

Along with brightening, this product also boosts collagen production and protects against free radicals that age our skin. In a nutshell, this Vitamin C lotion will revitalize your skin, making it feel firmer and look smoother.

One reviewer wrote, “I like the Strawberry Brightening lotion. I have begun to notice my skin is smoother and blotches are fading.”

As the brand says, the Strawberry Brightening Body Lotion is a "recipe for radiance." Not to mention, the fruity scent will smell absolutely delightful on the body as well.

So, enhance your skin’s natural glow with Nativa Spa’s new Strawberry Brightening Body Lotion. This $25 product is only available for a limited time, so don’t wait to take nab a few bottles right now.

