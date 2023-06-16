Rothy’s Ultra-Comfy Meghan Markle-Loved Flats Are Majorly Discounted & So Many Styles Are Now Under $100

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Meghan Markle and have been following her style for a while, there’s a good chance you’ve seen her sport a pair of Rothy’s flats. The sustainable brand is known for taking timeless styles, like a simple pair of ballet flats, and giving it a cool, modern upgrade. Not only that, their shoes were designed to be both stylish and extra comfortable to wear. Needless to say, Rothy’s aren’t cheap. In fact, Markle’s go-to pair will set you back about $150. However, Rothy’s is having a huge sale right now where you can score so many styles for less than $100! Trust us, it’s a sale you don’t want to miss.

The Rothy’s Archive Event is described as the brand’s “biggest sale ever.” The deals are so good, you can snag a pair of pointy flats similar to Markle’s for just $89. You can even shop cute accessories starting at less than $40. There are shoes for women, men, and kids. Each style also comes in several colors and patterns, so there’s sure to be something that fits your sense of style. If you’re looking to add some cute new shoes to your wardrobe this summer, don’t hesitate to shop. We quickly browsed through the options available and so many styles were selling out fast.

Wondering what’s shopping? We rounded up a few things we have our eye on. Check those out below.

The Point

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

The Point is Meghan Markle’s go-to style at Rothy’s. It’s simple, yet so classy. Whether you’re wearing slacks, skinny jeans or a skirt, The Point can easily elevate any outfit of your choosing. Numerous shoppers said these were great to wear while traveling, while others loved how you could easily go from work to happy hour. Right now, several colors are on sale for less than $90. Their Friends & Family Sale didn’t even have deals that good!

Rothy’s The Point $89 Buy now

The Driver

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

Thanks to J.Lo, loafers are a summer staple now. The iconic preppy-chic style is perfect for a casual day out, and Rothy’s has so many cute options on sale right now. Not only that, the shoes were designed to be soft and flexible, with no break-in time required. We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to snag a pair or two!

Rothy’s The Driver $99 Buy now

The Square Mary Jane

IMAGE: Rothy’s Rothy’s

Rothy’s has no shortage of cute styles, but this one is seriously cute. The Square Mary Jane takes the timeless style and gives it a bit of a cool, modern vibe. The square tow is extra chic, and like all the shoes in the brand, these flats were designed to be “incredibly comfortable.” In fact, one shopper said it was “much more comfortable and cute” than any other dress shoes they’ve tried. Related story Target Made It Easier Than Ever to Support Black-Owned Brands — Here Are Favorites

Rothy’s The Square Mary Jane $99 Buy now

The City Slip On Sneaker

IMAGE: Rothy’s

Looking for a pair of sneakers that will keep your feet happy all summer long? Look no further than the City Slip On Sneaker. According to the brand, these are lightweight slip ons with a “generous fit and durable construction.” We love how versatile these are. It would look super cute with a tennis dress or a jeans and a white tee. There are several colors to choose from, and it’s even available in men’s sizes.

Rothy’s The City Slip On Sneaker $69 Buy now

The Flat

IMAGE: Rothy’s

You really can’t go wrong with a pair of classic ballet flats, especially when they’re from a brand with Meghan Markle’s stamp of approval These are described by the brand as a “wardrobe staple that does it all.” Like The Point, there are a ton of colors and patterns to choose from. However, you’ll want to act fast as sizes are selling out. With a price of $79 (compared to the original $129), it’s not hard to see why.

Rothy’s The Flat $79 Buy now

There are so many other cute things on sale during Rothy’s Archive Event, including shoes for kids and bags. Be sure to check those out today while they’re still in stock!

