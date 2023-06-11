Shoppers Say Jane Seymour’s ‘Favorite’ Hydrating $7 Mask Is a ‘Must Have for Long Haul Flights’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our number one nemesis is dry skin, but thanks to Jane Seymour’s latest recommendation, we can finally beat dry skin once and for all!

In a previous interview with Glamour, the Harry Wild star revealed her love of face masks, saying, “I love face masks. And at the moment I’ve been having fun because my son married a lovely girl in South Korea, and they’re all over the face masks. She keeps having me try things straight from South Korea, which I love.”

She then added her go-to, saying, “My favorite is Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution.” And after some snooping, we found it on Sephora for only $7!

Dr. Jart.

The Dr. Jart+ Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution™ is an ultra-hydrating face mask that’s perfect for de-puffing, revitalizing the skin’s moisture barrier, and reducing redness after the first use. Made with hyaluronic acid for optimal hydration and algae extract for a natural collagen boost, this mask is a go-to for so many during those long, drying flights (or if you need a mid-week pick-me-up!)

Per the brand, you apply the mask on your cleansed face and leave it on for up to 30 minutes.

Now along with Seymour, stars like Gigi Hadid and Dianna Argon have raved about the K-beauty brand (and so many Sephora shoppers too!) One Sephora shopper called this mask a “MUST HAVE for long haul flight,” saying, “I always break out after 5 hours or more on a flight. This saved my skin!! Will repurchase for every long flight I have. Lots of product in package leftover to save for later or share with your travel buddy.”

Another shopper added, “It left my skin literally glowing. I looked like I had just stepped out of the spa!”

And if you wanna buy them in bulk, you can snag a five-pack for $14 on Amazon!

