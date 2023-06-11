Selena Gomez Adores This $12 Green Tea Mist That Shoppers Say Is a ‘Beach Essential’ for Revitalizing Dull, Tired Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, we’re all about nourishing our skin. Whether it’s bringing out our gorgeous glow, or highlighting our natural beauty sans makeup, we’re looking to add the best products possible to our makeup routine. It just so happens we stumbled upon one of Selena Gomez’s favorite facial sprays that’s ideal for the summer season, and you can add it to your routine for just $12 on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray will take your skincare and beauty routine to the next level. In a TikTok, Gomez revealed that this is the facial mist she uses to wake up her skin for early morning flights. But this mist does so much more than just energize your skin. This cooling face mist infused with Green Tea, Cucumber, and Peppermint Essential Water invigorates dull, tired skin. With each spritz, Mario Badescu Facial Spray hydtrates, tones, and re-energizes skin for a fresh look and feel.

If this product is good enough for Gomez, we can’t help but imagine the $12 Mario Badescu Facial Spray is good enough for every day use by shoppers. But does it really work? Well, just read on to find out: “A must for a long day at the beach. Mist every now and then and you don’t have to deal with [dry] skin the day after,” one shopper, who called this mist a “beach essential,” wrote in their five-star review.

“This right here is one of the products I SWEAR BY! The facial sprays are amazing,” another shopper wrote, adding, “I like to keep one in my purse and one at home so I always have quick access to spritz whenever I feel like I need that extra oomph to my dull or tired skin.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love this mildly scented, refreshing spray. [It’s] addictive!” Well, we’re convinced! Add Mario Badescu Facial Spray to your beauty routine, and wake up your skin this summer.

