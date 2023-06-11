Meghan Markle Got Her Wedding-Day Glow By Using This $13 Balm That Shoppers Call ‘Magic’ for Minimizing Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one quality we look for in a beauty product, it’s the ability to highlight our natural glow. Makeup should only serve to accentuate the stunning skin we live in, not cover it up. That’s why we’re kind of obsessing over the balm Meghan Markle used on her wedding day to elevate her stunning glow — and it’s currently just $13 on Amazon right now.

Honest Beauty’s Magic Balm is a total game-changer for your beauty routine. This little balm had a major role in giving the Duchess of Sussex her gorgeous glow for her May 2018 wedding. “I tapped Honest Beauty Magic Balm onto [Meghan’s] cheeks to give them a little bounce; since it’s glossy it really pumps up the highlight in photos,” Meghan’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, shared with Harper’s Bazaar in April 2019. This multi-tasking balm soothes and softens skin with just a few easy touches. Made with Olive, Argan, and Jojoba Oil + Shea Butter, these natural ingredients work in tandem to give skin a healthy, natural glow for hours.

Image Courtesy of Honest Beauty via Amazon.

Honest Beauty Magic Balm $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

At just $13, just a little of Honest Beauty’s Magic Balm can go a long way and make a total difference in your makeup routine. But what do shoppers have to say about this magical balm? Well, just read on to find out: “This stuff is like magic! I use for my lips and dark circles. Clears up my dark circles and moisturizes like no other. Highly recommended,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I love this product! I use it on my eyelids [cheeks] and lips. It’s an amazing light moisturizer and I’ve even added it on top of my highlighter to give it that dewy look,” another shopper said. “I use this all over, actually bought another one for my work backpack (I fly, so no liquids is a bonus). I use this on my face, especially high wrinkle zones, my cuticles, elbows, etc. I love that there isn’t a scent as well,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. For a stunning glow, there’s really no other choice: add Honest Beauty’s Magic Balm to your cart today!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Spotify’s Latest Business Move May Be Hinting at Troubles With Meghan Markle’s Podcast