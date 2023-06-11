Drew Barrymore Swears By This $11 Restorative & Softening Shampoo That Is a Must for ‘Defeating Dryness’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of dry, brittle hair? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Dry hair during any season can be the absolute worst. Sometimes it can seem like there’s no solution. But that’s where we come in. We tracked down the shampoo that’s a favorite of Drew Barrymore’s for softening and restoring dry hair — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently just $11.

Garnier Replenishing Olive Shampoo makes the difference for dried-out hair. Barrymore has long been a fan of Garnier’s products, and for good reason. But this shampoo is particularly special. “HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO I am obsessed. I got this because my [daughter’s] name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love,” she said in an August 2020 Instagram post. This shampoo really does it all. Garnier Replenishing Olive Shampoo nourishes hair to restore softness and shine. Formulated with virgin-pressed, sustainably sourced, olive oil from Italy and olive leaf extracts, you’ll feel good about the ingredients that are lathering up your locks.

It’s hard to imagine this shampoo can do all that for just $11. But what do shoppers have to say about the Garnier Replenishing Olive Shampoo? Well, just read on to see what their experiences were like with this Amazon’s Choice selection. “An excellent winter shampoo for adding moisture and defeating dryness or frizzies,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I bought this after reading the reviews from Drew Barrymore. And I have to say it did give a fullness to my baby fine hair. I love the scent also. Love the shampoo,” another shopper said. “My hair is very soft with this, and I don’t need additional hair serum after I shampoo with this followed by conditioner,” a third shopper wrote. If you’ve been looking for a shampoo to restore your hair’s natural volume, shine, and softness, consider your search over! Add Garnier Replenishing Olive Shampoo to your cart ASAP!

