Halle Berry’s Secret to Shiny, Curly Hair Is This $12 Oil Mist That Leaves Users With ‘Glamorous Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wanted to have red-carpet ready hair? Well, it’s actually more achievable thank you might think. Yes, even some of the brightest stars in Hollywood use affordable products that are still just as effective, including Halle Berry. The Monster’s Ball Oscar winner uses a hair oil mist to give her gorgeous curls volume and shine in equal measure — and this hair care essential is currently just $12 on Amazon.

NatureLab. Tokyo’s Perfect Shine Hair Oil Mist will take your hair care routine to the next level. Berry’s been using this product for some time, after it was recommended to her by a highly trusted source. “My daughter introduced me to this product, actually,” the Bruised filmmaker told The Strategist. “It has a nice shine and smell to it, too. I love what it has done for my texture — I’m really impressed with it.” All you have to do with this product is spray NatureLab. Tokyo’s Perfect Shine Hair Oil Mist on dry hair, and see results fast. Your hair will look shinier, feel softer, and smell so scrumptious.

Image Courtesy of NatureLabe Tokyo via Amazon.

NatureLab. TOKYO Perfect Shine Hair Oil Mist $12 on Amazon.com Buy now

Honestly, Berry’s seal of approval is all we need to know NatureLab. Tokyo’s Perfect Shine Hair Oil Mist is a must-have item. But what do shoppers have to say about this product? Well, just read on to find out: “This is a great product if you’re looking for frizz control, heat protection and an abundance of shine,” one shopper, who said this hair oil mist gives them “glamorous hair,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Wish I’d discovered this product long ago! I spritz it on damp or dry hair to assist in straightening with a blow dryer or straightener. My hair gets so so soft and frizz free I can’t help but touch it,” another shopper said. “I loved this product. It gives the best shine and also heat protection,” a third shopper wrote. You can count us convinced! Elevate your hair care game with NatureLab. Tokyo’s Perfect Shine Hair Oil Mist.

