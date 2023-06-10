Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Favorite’ Conditioner for Hair Growth Is This $11 One That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At its best, a conditioner does so much more than give your hair the glossy finish you crave. A conditioner should nourish your hair, with long-lasting effects that will make you look and feel your absolute best. So it’s no wonder stars like Gwyneth Paltrow are such a fan of one particular conditioner that helps hair grow longer, stay strong, and feel smoother — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $11 right now.

The Marc Anthony Strengthening Conditioner is the fast-acting hair care product you need. In a September 2020 interview with Glamour, Paltrow said this conditioner was her absolute “favorite” for growing long hair — and for good reason. This conditioner features an anti-breakage formula that will help your hair look so shiny. Formulated to help you achieve perfect lengths without limits, the Marc Anthony Strengthening Conditioner features moisturizing, anti-breakage ingredients blended with Caffeine and Ginseng for stronger, longer, healthier looking hair. And who doesn’t love that?

We’re not surprised that Paltrow is such a fan of the Marc Anthony Strengthening Conditioner. But what do shoppers have to say about this hair care product? Take a look at some of the glowing reviews for this $11 Amazon Choice selection: “Literally AMAZING LIFE CHANGING liquid gold for your hair! Helped mine grow so fast in such a little time,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“I have bought this over and over again. My hair grows WAYY faster and feels much softer than other brands. Even my hair stylist can’t believe how fast my hair grows now,” another shopper said. “My hair is silky and soft after I apply this conditioner. It’s the best I have ever used,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Take your hair care routine to the next level with the Marc Anthony Strengthening Conditioner — your hair will thank you.

