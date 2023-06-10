Mature Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Pricey Foundations For This ‘Long-Lasting’ $9 One That Andie MacDowell Uses to Get Red-Carpet Ready

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Quality foundations are hard to come by. It’s true! Finding a foundation that gives the rest of your makeup the right base is essential to any beauty routine. That’s why you deserve the absolute best, but shouldn’t have to break the bank to get it. One foundation that’s a favorite of stars like Andie MacDowell is currently just $9 on Amazon — and it’ll quickly become your new go-to.

L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation is the ideal foundation for every day wear. According to Prevention, this is the foundation MacDowell uses for any red carpet appearance, and for good reason. Available in 40 unique shades, this vegan foundation provides medium to full buildable coverage and a natural finish. L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation blends perfectly with your natural skin tone, and stays on for the entire day!

Image Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris via Amazon.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation $9.02 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s no wonder MacDowell is such a fan of this foundation. But what are shoppers saying about L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation? Read on to find out! “Surprisingly lasts long for something that’s pretty lightweight!! Doesn’t accentuate my dry patches and doesn’t break apart when I get oily,” one shopper, who credited this foundation for its “long lasting” effect, wrote in their five-star review.

“I love this,” another shopper, who said their last foundation was “too heavy and pricey,” wrote in their review. “I’ve worn this makeup for years. It truly is an all day wear. Waterproof, sweat proof, kid proof!!! Full coverage but doesn’t feel heavy,” a third shopper wrote. We’re not at all surprised that shoppers love this foundation. And for just $9, it can be yours! Add L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation to your cart today.

