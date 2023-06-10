Shoppers In Their 60s Swear By Kerry Washington’s Favorite $9 Lip Gloss to ‘Moisturize & Condition’ Chapped Lips

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A high-quality lip gloss should always go above and beyond. It shouldn’t just give your lips a shiny tint; a good gloss should last all day, and keep your lips moisturized and conditioned. But of all the lip glosses out there, there’s really only one that stands above the rest. We tracked down the lip gloss that’s a favorite of actress Kerry Washington, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $9 right now.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss will make a fabulous addition to your makeup routine. Washington is a major fan of Neutrogena’s products, and for good reason. This particular lip gloss gives your lips a boost of hydration that lasts for 24 hours. Available in a variety of shades, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss combines the vibrant color of a lipstick with the shine of a lip gloss and the conditioning effect of a lip balm by plumping the look of lips and keeping them looking more supple. What more could you ask for?

We’re not at all surprised Kerry Washington is such a fan of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss. But there’s a reason this beauty essential is an Amazon’s Choice selection. What are shoppers saying about this lip gloss? Just read on to find out! “This gloss lasts LONGER than my old brand and I like the wide oval applicator tip which makes it quick to apply and I like the color as it matches the product description,” one shopper, who praised how this gloss “moisturizes and conditions,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I’m middle aged and my full lips are beginning to lose some of their natural plumpness. This product makes them look full and supple again — much better than lipstick,” another shopper said. “This gloss keeps my lips hydrated most of the day and looks great. It’s not sticky like other glosses tend to be, I even use it while running and hiking,” a third shopper wrote. Whether you have a formal event, or your just out running errands, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizing Lip Gloss is bound to become your new go-to gloss!

