Selena Gomez & Shoppers’ ‘Secret to Hair Growth’ Is This $7 Castor & Biotin Oil That ‘Works Fast’

When it comes to hair care products, we want something that is just as effective as it is easy to use. Beyond shampoo and conditioner, adding a hair oil to your regimen could be the difference between a good hair day and a bad one. That’s why we tracked down the castor and biotin hair oil that Selena Gomez and shoppers alike simply adore — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $7 right now.

Difeel’s Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil is a versatile product that’ll make a true difference to your overall beauty routine. Back in December 2022, Gomez shared a TikTok video applying some of her favorite products for her beauty regimen. The first? Difeel’s Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil, of course! The “Look At Her Now” singer used a spoolie brush to apply the oil to her eyebrows. But this product is also great as a soothing scalp treatment and an anti-frizz treatment. Your hair will feel smoother, stronger, and way less frizzy.

Image Courtesy of Difeel via Amazon.

Difeel Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now that we know Gomez has given Difeel’s Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil her seal of approval, it’s time to find out what shoppers are saying about this hair care item. “This oil is the bomb dot com,” one shopper, who called this hair oil “the secret to hair growth,” wrote in their five-star review.

Another shopper emphasized that this hair oil “works fast.” And a third shopper wrote, “Perfect for applying oil directly on the scalp. It absorbs nicely & has a lovely scent. I’ve been using this product for about 1 year, and I love it! My hair feels less dry and crunchy when I use it about once a week.” If you’ve been looking for a hair care product that’ll take your beauty routine to the next level, add Difeel’s Premium 99% Natural Castor Hair Oil to your regimen today!

