Tom Brady’s Father’s Day Gift Picks Include a Tom Ford Cologne, Thought-Provoking Books & Must-Haves for Sports Fans

It may seem like Mother’s Day was just yesterday, but believe it or not, Father’s Day is right around the corner. We’re talking, next Sunday, June 18. If you have zero idea on what to gift dad, let Tom Brady give you some inspiration. The former NFL star and dad of three put together a Father’s Day gift guide on Amazon with “essentials for the gym, on the course, and out to dinner.” Since it’s Amazon, there’s a chance you can still get your gifts in time for dad’s big day.

So, what exactly can you find in Brady’s Father’s Day gift picks? It’s a lot of what you’d expect. There are a ton of gift ideas for sports fans including golf balls, a putting mat, and a basketball trainer. There are luxe gifts like a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a Tom Ford cologne, and a vibrating massage roller from Brady’s own TB12 brand. If you’re on a budget, there are great gift options under $50, like some dark chocolate that Brady himself enjoys. There’s truly something there for every type of dad.

We’ve rounded up a few gifts you can find in Tom Brady’s Father’s Day gift guide on Amazon. Check those out below.

NCAA Football Field Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip

Cat dads and sports fans will appreciate this Brady-approved scratcher toy. It’s officially licensed and features a refillable catnip plush football, a football field scratching board, and a “jingling toy” that rolls around.

Brady Men’s Tough Touch Short Sleeve

Naturally, Brady included a few items from his brand to feature on his Father’s Day gift guide. This tee is definitely one dad would appreciate. According to the description, it’s made with CORDURA, which is an “abrasion resistant fabric that’s durable and breathable for any workout.” According to one shopper, it definitely lives up to that. Not only is it durable, it’s also “one of the most comfortable” tees they’ve ever worn. There are five colors to choose from.

Brady Men’s Train Sock

Hey, some dads might actually look forward to getting a new pair of socks for Father’s Day. For some, it’s like tradition. If that’s your dad, considering snagging him a pair of Brady Train socks. They were made to be cooling and breathable, so they’re perfect for workouts or days when they’re on their feet for hours.

Picnic Time NCAA Billboard Glass Top Charcuterie Board

This charcuterie board makes a great gift for dads who love to cook or entertain. You can also take it a step further and put together a charcuterie board of your dad’s favorite snacks. It’s thoughtful, personalized and unique!

TOM FORD Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum 50 ML

According to one shopper, this Tom Brady-approved fragrance is the “perfect gift for a man that has everything.” They went on to say that it’s unlike any other men’s cologne out there, and that their husband only uses it during those extra special occasions. It’s described as a warm spicy fragrance with wood spices and key notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, and ginger. We can totally see why Brady approves!

Unreal Dark Chocolate Covered Peanuts

It’s no secret that Tom Brady follows a pretty strict diet, but he did indulge in dark chocolate after games, per his wellness brand’s blog. One chocolate brand he loves (and endorses!) is Unreal, which basically creates healthier versions of popular chocolates like M&Ms and Reese’s peanut butter cups. Unreal’s Dark Chocolate Covered Peanuts are the brand’s version of peanut M&Ms. You can get this pack of 12 for $38 on Amazon.

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

This New York Times best-seller by author Don Miguel Ruiz, talks about self-limiting beliefs and how we can use ancient wisdom to unlock a code that can help “transform our lives to a new experience of freedom, true happiness and love.” It has over 86,000 five-star reviews, with numerous reviewers how this really changed their perspective on life. This could be a book that you and dad read and discuss together.

So, those were just a few of Tom Brady’s Father’s Day gift picks. If you want to see more, be sure to head on over to Amazon today.

