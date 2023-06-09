Shoppers Say These Cooling Towels Are ‘Perfect’ for Combating the Heat — & They’re Only $14 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to staying cool this summer, we like to keep our options open. Portable fans are great, a nice cool cocktail could definitely do the trick — honestly, we’d try almost anything, including a cooling towel. We tracked down a set of cooling towels that are perfect for staying chill this summer, and these Amazon Choice selections are just $14 right now.

U-Pick Cooling Towels are a total game-changer for staying cool this summer. These little towels are made of super ice hyper-evaporative breathable microfiber material. How do they work, exactly? The U-Pick Cooling Towels use the physical evaporation of moisture, no chemicals are used in the making of the cooling towels. Stay chill for up to threes hours after you soak, wring, and shake these towels.

Image Courtesy of U-Pick via Amazon.

It’s pretty impressive that the U-Pick Cooling Towels can do all that for just $14. But do they really work? Well, there’s a reason these towels are an Amazon’s Choice selection. Just read what satisfied shoppers have to say: “The towels are the perfect size, they stayed damp enough for a long time. All we had to do was shake them out from time to time and instant cooling once they hit our necks,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I recently visited Arizona and these towels worked perfectly for keeping me cool in the almost 100 degree temperatures. They are amazing,” another shopper said. “These were perfect for the heat! We soaked them in water and put them in the freezer over night. We used them for roughly 5 hours in temps of 100-115 to keep us cooled down,” a third shopper wrote. Well, count us convinced! These towels are sure to become one of your go-to summer essentials. Add the U-Pick Cooling Towels to your cart today!

