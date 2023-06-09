Oprah & Gordon Ramsay-Loved HexClad Cookware Is Having a Huge Sale Just in Time for Father’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day is nearly here, and we’re already scouring the internet for the most dazzling gifts for dad. Whether you’re shopping for your father, or the father figure in your life, you really can’t go wrong with some stylish and sleek kitchen essentials. Thankfully, the Oprah and Gordon Ramsay-loved brand HexClad is having a major sale on some of their best items, and these will make perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday.

Griddles, dutch ovens, knives — you name it, HexClad’s got it! Not only are HexClad’s kitchen pieces made with high-quality material, they are built to last. Have a cook-off in your kitchen with these essentials and see how they make your meals that much better. Take a look at some of our favorite pieces on sale right now.

If you’re looking for a pan that can cook practically anything, we’ve found the one for you. The 12″ Hybrid Griddle Pan is perfect for whipping up fluffy eggs, grilled sandwiches, crispy bacon — this pan can do it all! It will quickly become your new favorite kitchen essential.

Perhaps you want to be on the cutting edge of kitchen equipment. Well, with the 8pc Japanese Damascus Steel Steak Knife Set, you'll surely slice and dice through anything you're cooking up. Say goodbye to sawing and carving, you'll slice through any protein on your plate.

Thinking of going Dutch? This 5 QT Dutch Oven is half the weight of traditional Dutch Ovens, giving you maximum maneuverability. With this, you’ll be able to evenly distribute heat to whatever you’ve got cooking in the kitchen. It’s sleek, stylish, and perfect for sauces, stews, and soups.

