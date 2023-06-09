Shoppers Say They Felt ‘Immediate Relief’ Thanks to These $12 Mosquito Bite Patches From Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much to love about summer. Days at the beach, sunshine for days, warm nights spent on the deck or patio — you name it, we’re all about it. But even we have to admit there’s one element of the season we could definitely do without. Yes, we’re talking about bug bites. Summer is the ideal season for mosquitos and other creepy crawlies to come out. And as much as you protect yourself, sometimes you still get a bite anyway. Thankfully, there are remedies that offer relief, and one of them is a $12 Amazon’s Choice selection shoppers are raving about.

quitch’s Mosquito Bug Bite Itch Relief Patch is an absolute summer essential. These little miracle patches use hydrocolloid technology infused with all-natural aloe and witch hazel to relieve itching and swelling caused by nasty insect bites. quitch’s Mosquito Bug Bite Itch Relief Patch are designed with the entire family in mind, and are safe to use and apply over bug bites. But these patches don’t just provide instant relief, they help bug bites heal so much faster.

Image Courtesy of Quitch via Amazon.

quitch Mosquito Bug Bite Itch Relief Patch $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re kind of obsessed with these little patches. But does the quitch Mosquito Bug Bite Itch Relief Patch really work? Well, just read what shoppers had to say in their glowing reviews: “These patches are used by everyone in the house, not just the kids and we feel immediate relief,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I felt immediate relief and it was ongoing, I didn’t have to keep applying topical treatment and writhe in pain at night from itchiness, it was all gone. I have just taken off the patches, after three days, and I am done! Simple! Effective! Do yourself a favor and get these patches, you won’t regret it,” another shopper said.

“I love these stickers, and they are absolutely perfect for the kids. Often times when the kids get mosquito bites and we try to put cream/lotion on them, the kids end up rubbing it off within the first 10 minutes. With these stickers, you can cover up the bites, without kids rubbing off the lotion AND they get [instant] relief with these patches. And I admit, I’ve used them myself,” a third shopper wrote. Honestly, these testimonials are all we need! Right now, you can get 36 patches for just $12 on Amazon, so don’t wait. Add the quitch Mosquito Bug Bite Itch Relief Patch to your shopping cart now!

Related story Drew Barrymore Raved Over This $8 Shampoo That Left Her Hair Shiny & Tangle-Free Without Conditioner

Before you go, check out our slideshow featuring products that can help you maintain good sleep hygiene.