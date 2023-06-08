Celeb Dads Like Ashton Kutcher & Coldplay’s Chris Martin Love These ‘Crazy Comfy’ Sneakers That Make A Foolproof Gift For Father’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all fathers want the same thing when it comes to Father’s Day. While some may want the typical pair of socks, others might prefer golf gear or the latest Apple device. If your dad is obsessed with shoes, then what he really wants may be a stylish new pair from Cariuma. After all, it’s one of Hollywood’s favorite sneaker brands for good reason.

Cariuma has everything you can want in a go-to sneaker: it’s versatile, incredibly comfortable, and an eco-friendly choice. Even celeb dads like Ashton Kutcher, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Robert Downey Jr. have been spotted in the effortlessly cool-looking sneakers. And who doesn’t want to look as cool as Iron Man? if that’s the case, your fashionista of a dad will definitely want to try a few pairs.

From classic canvas sneakers to high tops, there’s a variety of styles to choose from that’ll fit your dad’s taste. And the best part? For prices starting at $79, each pair offers crazy comfort that feels like you’re walking on clouds all day long. Even better, so many reviewers agree that there’s no need to break them in. That’s right, Cariuma’s sustainable sneakers are bound to become a new favorite for the dad in your life. Plus, the footwear brand plants two trees for every pair brought. So, not only is Dad wearing fresh kicks, but he’s also helping the environment.

So, why not do some good for everyone with new Cariuma sneakers? No doubt, they’re a foolproof gift to give any stylish dad this Father’s Day. If interested, check out below a few of Cariuma’s best-sellers and celeb fave looks to shop just in time for June 18th.

Cariuma IBI Low Black Knit

Courtesy of Cariuma.

The IBI Lows are one of Cariuma’s best-sellers for a reason. They feature a bamboo knit that allows your feet to breathe and feel lighter. We bet the dad in your life will wear these on repeat this summer. Hurry, though, because they’re always selling out quickly. Take a look at its slip-on version here too that looks just as good.

Cariuma OCA Low All-Black Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma

Ashton Kutcher can't stop wearing the OCA Low All-Black Canvas, and we totally see why. They offer a cool classic look, arch support, and durability. Plus, they come in so many bright, fun colors if an all-black style isn't your first choice.

Cariuma OCA High Off-White Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma.

Robert Downey Jr. is a fan of Cariuma’s OCA High sneakers so much so that he wears them in two different colors. He prefers them in black or blue, but we think these everyday shoes look just as fresh in white.

