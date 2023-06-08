Jennifer Lopez Loves Wearing This Preppy Shoe Style & We Found So Many Chic, Comfy Options Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s Kate Middleton’s favorite button-down dress or Helen Mirren’s go-to sneakers for comfort and style, we love turning to celebs for fashion inspo. While there are so many stylish stars to borrow looks from, one celeb who always seems to look good no matter what is Jennifer Lopez. Recently, Lopez was spotted shopping in Los Angeles wearing a pair of shoes that are typically considered a fall fashion staple. After seeing how she rocked it and giving it some thought, the classic style actually makes the perfect transitional piece from spring to summer.

Loafers are the preppy-chic shoe style that Lopez has been seen wearing on more than one occasion. They’re super versatile and can be worn with anything from slacks and skirts, to jumpsuits and jeans. Plus, you don’t have to deal with the foot pain you get from wearing heels all day as numerous brands like Clarks design their loafers to be extra comfortable.

If you want to spot the style J.Lo loves, we found a lot of really great options at Zappos from top brands like Sam Edelman, Dr. Martens, Clarks, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, and Tory Burch. We even found some really cute and comfortable styles for under $50! Check those out below.

Clarks Ashland Bubble

IMAGE: Clarks Clarks

If you want a pair of loafers that’s cute and comfy, this pair from Clarks fits the bill. In general, Clarks is known for having some of the most comfortable shoes out there. According to one reviewer, these are “great shoes to walk in” and the soles were “well-cushioned.” They come in three colors and they’re on sale for $45.

Clarks Ashland Bubble $45

Calvin Klein Leonie

IMAGE: Calvin Klein Calvin Klein

These Calvin Klein loafers keep it super simple, and yet, they manage to be super chic. There are five colors to choose from including solid white, solid black, and all-over logo options. They’re originally $79, but you can snag a pair for over 40% off.

Calvin Klein Leonie $43

LifeStride Traveler Loafer

IMAGE: LifeStride LifeStride

LifeStride’s Traveler loafer were designed to keep your feet comfy all day long. Per the description, they feature a “durable and versatile construction,” and comes in black and metallic beige. It features a soft microfiber lining for ultimate comfort, as well as a contoured insole for extra arch support. Best part is, it’s originally $80 but on sale today for $30. Related story Celeb Dads Like Ashton Kutcher & Coldplay's Chris Martin Love These 'Crazy Comfy' Sneakers That Make A Foolproof Gift For Father's Day

LifeStride Traveler Loafer $30

Circus by Sam Edelman Nichola Loafers

IMAGE: Circus NY Circus NY

Want a pair of loafers that really stand above the rest? Check out this stylish pair from Circus by Sam Edelman. It’s described as a shoe that “combines the elegance and durability of footwear with a thick sole.” The cool buckle detailing give it an extra bit of flare, which can easily take your outfit to the next level. These loafers typically go for $90, but you can get them on sale for $36. In fact, it’s the lowest price it’s been in the last 30 days.

Circus by Sam Edelman Nichola Loafers $26

LifeStride Zee

IMAGE: LifeStride LifeStride

If you want a classic look that’s sure to be on-trend for years to come, be sure to check out LifeStride’s Zee loafers. They’re made with faux leather uppers and feature fabric linings with a plush cushioned footbed that “cradles your foot.” After a long day on your standing or walking around, your feet will thank you putting these loafers on.

LifeStride Zee $42

So those were just a few pairs of black loafers under $50. If you love these and want a couple more options, be sure to check out Zappos today.

