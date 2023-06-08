Yes, the Perfect Outdoor Chair Does Exist & It’s on Sale at Walmart Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who are serious about getting their summer tans on, you’re all too familiar with the struggle of the flip. You may be able to sit, read, drink, and snack in your comfiest lounge chair, but what happens when you need to get color on your back? You’re forced to lay on the ground and prop yourself up uncomfortably to continue your activities. Unless … you pick up one of these viral TikTok lounge chairs that are so good they may just “be the death of you.”

Walmart currently has the Costway Foldable Lounge Chair marked down to just $86 right now, and it’s the most genius thing tan-happy people will appreciate. It comes with a massage table-inspired padded hole in the headrest, meaning you’re able to flip onto your stomach while still in the chair and continue reading, eating, or drinking while sunning your back.

Image: Costway

Costway Foldable Lounge Chair $86 Buy now

This style of lounge chair recently went viral on TikTok after BordanJillings showed just how dangerous this thing can be (in a fun way). “It will be the death of me because now I can lay here and read my fanfiction … I’ve been out here for 20 minutes,” she said. “I came out here with a literal full thing of margarita. It’s empty.”

And she’s not the only one who loves it. One five-star reviewer wrote, “This chair is amazing! I purchased it to sit and read in the yard, it’s very comfortable, the pillow can be fully removed, and the little things around the face hole fold in for a flat recline. Folds up, convenient handles to carry it around. I wish it came in more colors, but overall very happy with the purchase!”

Another reviewer added, “This company has thought of everything for your comfort in this lounge chair. It has sturdy strap handles to carry it with ease when folded, has multiple angle positions when sitting upright, face pads when laying in your back, a cushion to support your neck to avoid strain on your neck and upper back, it is waterproof, very sturdy, and SO WORTH THE MONEY!!”

Grab the Costway Foldable Lounge Chair now while it’s on sale and get ready to get your tan on. Related story Target's Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’ Is Just $15 in 4 Fun Colors

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: