Walmart Has a Super-Chic ‘Modern’ Adirondack Chair on Sale for Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If traditional Adirondack chairs just don’t do it for you, then you may be on the hunt for the ideal ~aesthetic~ replacement. Walmart has exactly what you’re looking for. The Mainstays Modern Adirondack Chair is an updated version of the classic style that takes “modern farmhouse” to an entirely new level.

Available in black, gray, and natural wood, these chairs feature a contemporary clean edge along the top and sleek squared-off arms and legs. The Mainstays chairs are made with FSC-certified solid Acacia wood and topped with protective paint finishes to keep the wood looking fresh and new season after season.

And if you shop these chairs on Walmart right now, you can save $20 because these chairs are marked down to just $67 from their original price of $87.

“The construction is better than I expected at the price,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Assembly went very smooth due to holes and hardware lining up well. Much of the construction is complete in the box … Overall I feel like I got a great value for a good-looking design, attractive real wood, and comfortable chair.”

Another reviewer added, “SO EASY TO BUILD! These chairs literally look like I bought them from a high-end retailer. Highly recommend.” And someone else wrote, “These are huge, quality Adirondack chairs for the price and love the grey color very sleek and modern. Sturdy and comfortable!”

Finally! An Adirondack chair that fits your modern, contemporary style. Pair the Mainstays Modern Adirondack Chairs with a sleek fire pit, vintage-inspired string lights, and a couple of summer cocktails, and you're ready to celebrate the season! Pick up your pair now while they're on sale for under $70 each.

