This Moisturizer From a Martha Stewart-Loved Brand Makes Mature Skin Feel “Smooth as Butter” & Enhances Your Natural Glow

One can never have too many moisturizers. After all, they keep our skin hydrated, healthy, and glowing for the whole day. But if you want a face cream that really puts in the work, then try this powerful formula from a celeb-loved brand. Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brooke Shields, and so many more all swear by SkinCeuticals’ advanced skincare to improve their skin. And if these A-listers rely on this brand to improve their skin, there’s no doubt that its best-selling moisturizer, the Triple Lipid Restore, could do so as well.

For those with mature skin, SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is exactly what you need in your routine. This face cream is designed to restore and protect the skin’s barrier as it ages. It enhances your complexion’s smoothness, fullness, and radiance for a healthier look. Even reviewers say that it makes their skin as “smooth as butter”.

SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

But how exactly does it do that? Well, its potent, patented formula replenishes your skin’s natural lipids which are essential for a stronger skin barrier. It allows your skin to better defend against harmful aspects like dirt, environmental aggressors, or any other impurities. Along with that, it increases hydration and evens texture to reveal a softer, glowing look. And who wouldn’t want a moisturizer like that as a go-to in their routine?

SkinCeuticals’ Triple Lipid Restore is definitely a splurge at $150. However, reviewers say that it’s worth the hefty price tag if you have extreme dryness or aging skin.

"Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is magic in a bottle, it's worth every penny, I'm 66 years old so you know I have tried a lot of creams & lotions in my life, but this Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 is in my life to the end, my skin has come alive in just a few weeks," said a reviewer.

Another reviewer, “A superior product. It goes on evenly and does not feel heavy or thick. I can already tell a difference in the texture of my skin, after just a short period my skin already feels smoother.”

So, give your skin a moisturizer like SkinCeuticals’ Triple Lipid Restore that will deeply nourish it.

