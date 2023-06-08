This Bestselling Hammock Chair From Walmart Is Marked Down to Just $30 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime is all about sitting back and relaxing. Why work up a sweat if you don’t have to? And for ultimate vacation vibes, you should definitely install this bestselling hammock chair from Walmart on your porch or in your backyard. It’s marked down nearly 70 percent and people can’t stop raving about it.

The Segmart Hammock Chair Swing is made with heavy-duty cotton canvas fabric that can hold up to 330 pounds. It can be easily installed on any porch beam or strong tree limb thanks to the rope loop and metal bar support. This chair also comes with two pillows, an interior pocket for your book, and a carrying case for easy storage at the end of the summer season.

And for just $30, grabbing this hammock chair for the summer is a no-brainer.

Image: Segmart

Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing $30 Buy now

“Super cute chair!” one five-star Walmart shopper wrote. “I’m redoing my screened-in porch and wanted to try one without breaking the bank. Enter this chair! … Couldn’t ask for anything more for the price!”

Another person added, “Everyone here from ages 2 to 44 loves this swing! It’s lightweight yet sturdy, comfortable, [and] fun, and the woven design not only looks beautiful but accommodates a wide range of sizes too! Installation is very easy — you can hang it from a sturdy tree branch or from a swing set/frame. We used a chain we already had to attach it to the tree branch and also the swing set. Getting it up only took a few minutes and it was ready to go!”

Once you have this swing set up, you'll never want to leave it. Take advantage of the deeply-discounted sale price, then grab a good book and a yummy summer beverage, and start relaxing ASAP!

