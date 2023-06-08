Loungefly’s New Ultra-Glam Barbie Collection Is Dropping Just in Time for the Movie & We Got an Exclusive First Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to travel to Barbie Land in style! If you’re like us and already planning your outfit for the opening day of Barbie: The Movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we’ve got an exclusive bit of news that’s sure to get you even more excited. Loungefly, the fan-forward lifestyle brand known for their fun and unique backpacks, crossbody bags, and more, is dropping a new collection inspired by the upcoming film. Even better, we got an exclusive first look at what you can expect from the launch. If you’re a Barbie fan or a Loungefly collector, you’re going to love what the brand has in store.

Loungefly partnered with Mattel to create a line that perfectly captures the vibe of the live-action Barbie movie, and if you ask us, they did a stellar job. In true Barbie fashion, the pieces are pretty, pink, and absolutely fab. They were also inspired by the film’s “beachy aesthetic,” which you probably will recognize if you’ve seen any of the trailers. The collection features a mini backpack, a crossbody bag, and a wallet, which will be available to shop on Loungefly and select retailers in July. Not only that, there’s a really cute roller skate crossbody bag that’s only available at one very surprising retailer.

With that said, check out the gorgeous pieces from the upcoming Loungefly x Barbie: The Movie collab below.

Loungefly Barbie Movie Logo Mini Backpack

IMAGE: Loungefly

Loungefly

Loungefly took their iconic mini backpack and gave it the ultimate beach Barbie twist. It features an allover print of the Barbie logo in pink, which reminds us a lot of the signature bags from Coach or Gucci. On the front, there’s a circular-shaped pocket with a shiny gold emblem of Barbie’s logo for that extra bit of glam. To complete the look, it has a pink silicone heart-shaped zipper charm. While it’s described as a “mini backpack,” Loungefly backpacks tend to have a surprising amount of space for all your essentials and more. This one is sure to be the same.

Loungefly x <em>Barbie</em> Movie Logo Mini Backpack $80 Buy now

Loungefly Barbie Movie Crossbody Bag

IMAGE: Loungefly

Loungefly

If you’re more of a crossbody kind of gal, consider adding the Loungefly x Barbie movie crossbody bag to your summer wardrobe. Like the backpack above, the colors are fun, vibrant, and ready for vacation. It features the same gold emblem of Barbie’s logo and adorable flamingo graphics on both sides. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap that you can choose to use or not. Either way, you’re going to look great.

Loungefly x <em>Barbie</em> Movie Crossbody Bag $65 Buy now

Loungefly Barbie Movie Logo Bifold Wallet

IMAGE: Loungefly

Loungefly

Whether you choose to go with the backpack or the crossbody bag, be sure to snap up the matching wallet as well. It has eight credit card slots and one clear slot for your ID. It’s also made with sturdy, gold-colored snaps and zippers to make sure everything stays safe and secure.

Loungefly <em>Barbie</em> Movie Logo Bifold Wallet $40 Buy now

Loungefly Barbie Movie Roller Skate Bag (AMC Theatres Exclusive)

IMAGE: Loungefly

Loungefly

Out of everything dropping in the new collection, this one has to be our fave. Loungefly is famous for their cosplay character backpacks and uniquely shaped crossbody bags, and this adorable roller skate crossbody bag is guaranteed to be a hit with both Barbie and Loungefly fans. Unlike the bags and wallet above, this bag will be available for purchase exclusively on AMCtheatres.com for $64.99. We wouldn’t be surprised if this sold out fast.

Once again, the new Loungefly x Barbie movie collection is set to release in July 2023. Be sure to follow Loungefly on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Loungefly for updates on the exact drop date and other info on future launches.

