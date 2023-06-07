Target Is Having a Massive 50% Off Sale on Outdoor Furniture & It Includes This Restoration Hardware Dupe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to transform your outdoor space into a dreamy oasis without breaking the bank: Target is hosting an incredible 50% off sale on their stylish collection of outdoor furniture. Whether you’re a minimalist seeking sleek and contemporary designs or a bohemian at heart craving that laid-back, eclectic vibe, Target’s got you covered. There’s even a set of wooden club chairs with chic white cushions that are a dupe for a popular — and much more expensive — patio chair from Restoration Hardware.

Imagine lounging on a daybed while sipping a refreshing cocktail, or gathering around a spacious dining table for a delightful alfresco meal with loved ones. Target’s diverse range of options includes everything from classic wicker pieces that exude timeless elegance to modern metal and wood combinations that add a touch of sophistication to any space. The best part? You can snag these high-quality, durable outdoor furniture items at an unbelievable half-off price!

As the weather warms up and outdoor gatherings become the highlight of the season, it’s crucial to create an inviting atmosphere that reflects your personal style. Target’s 50% off sale on outdoor furniture gives you the opportunity to curate a picture-perfect outdoor sanctuary without blowing your budget. Whether you’re a seasoned entertainer or simply looking to create a cozy retreat for yourself, this sale is the perfect time to give your patio, deck, or backyard a much-needed upgrade.

Project 62 Kaufmann Wood Patio Chairs

Project 62.

This outdoor furniture set includes two club chairs, each with a brown woodgrain frame and white cushioned seats and backrests. Featuring weather-resistant properties for outdoor use, the chairs are complemented by brown slatted backs and extended square looped sides that make up the armrests and legs. Compare them to the nearly identical Aegean Teak Lounge Chair from Restoration Hardware, which retails for just under $2,000 a pop!

Project 62 Kaufmann Wood Patio Chairs $275 Buy now

Opalhouse Skylark 3 pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set

Opalhouse.

This three-piece outdoor seating set includes a rounded accent table and two matching armchairs, featuring a brown wicker-like woven design. The swivel feature lets you enjoy some motion while you relax, while also letting you adjust your view of your beautiful outdoor space.

Opalhouse Skylark 3 pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set $300 Buy now

Threshold with Studio McGee Bluffdale Wood Patio Dining Table

Threshold with Studio McGee.

Designed to seat up to six people, this natural wooden dining table features a rounded shape with a spacious slatted top for resting your drinks, dishes and other items.

Threshold with Studio McGee Bluffdale Patio Dining Table $225 Buy now

Threshold with Studio McGee Colton Wood & Strapping Patio Club Chairs

Threshold with Studio McGee.

This outdoor furniture set includes two club chairs, each with a brown woodgrain frame and gray strapping on the seats and backrests. The chairs work great with the Bluffdale patio table above.

Threshold with Studio McGee Colton Wood & Strapping Patio Club Chairs $165 Buy now

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair

Opalhouse.

This outdoor canopy chair features a square shape with a steel frame, finished with a bamboo-like woodgrain texture. The built-in canopy offers a little shade from the sun, and the tufted trim details add texture and coordinate with the luxe comfy cushions that form the back, bottom and armrests.

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Patio Accent Chair $237.50 Buy now

Opalhouse Rattan Daybed with Roll-Up Cushion

Opalhouse.

This daybed with roll-up cushion creates a comfy arrangement for lounging, and its rattan weave complements any decor style.