Aside from having great hair and makeup that always looks on point, Kate Middleton is known for having a fantastic sense of style. It doesn’t matter if she’s sporting a chic blazer or a casual button-down dress, Kate manages to look fab regardless of what she wears. So, when we found out that one of her go-to brands was on sale for up to 80% off at a low-key site that should definitely be on your radar, we just had to tell you all about it.

Reiss, a luxe British fashion brand that Kate has been seen wearing on multiple occasions, is on sale right now at Otrium. The styles are super cute and ultra-chic, and so many celebs including Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Meghan Markle have also been seen wearing pieces from the brand. Most of their pieces typically cost over $200, but you can snag one today for under $40. That’s a seriously incredible deal, especially if you want to add some cute summer-ready dresses to your wardrobe.

You can find all kinds of incredible discounts at the online outlet retailer, Otrium. If you have yet to know about Otrium, it’s definitely a site you’ll want to bookmark as they have top brands like Reiss, Good American, and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James are on sale for major discounts. Not only do you save big by shopping at Otrium, you’ll also be doing some good for the environment as Otrium makes it their mission to reduce fashion waste by offering end-of-season pieces at amazingly low prices.

If you want to add some royal-approved pieces to your summer wardrobe, we rounded up a few dresses from Kate Middleton-loved Reiss. Check those out below.

Reiss Riana Pink Dress – $45, Originally $280

IMAGE: Reiss Reiss

Reiss’ lovely Riana Pink Dress features a bodycon fit and a skirt that falls right below the knee. It’s a great dress to wear for any special events you’ll be attending this summer. It also has an amazing sale price at just $45. That’s over 80% off the retail value! You can even snag this dress in a light teal for $39.

Reiss Belle Pink – $39, Originally $218

IMAGE: Reiss Reiss

Fun, flirty, and oh-so cute are just a few words to describe this pretty peach dress from Reiss. Whether you're going to a get together along the beach or date night with your partner, this dress is sure to get you all the compliments. Even better, it usually goes for over $200, but you can get one on sale now for just $39.

Reiss Marie Pink Dress – $51, Originally $225

IMAGE: Reiss Reiss

Per the description, Reiss’ Marie dress in pink is the “perfect dress to see you through summer.” It’s lightweight and made for easy movement. It also features a super chic tonal stripe design and a sexy plunging V neckline. Right now, you can add this dress to your wardrobe for just over $50. Not bad, considering the original price is over $200!

Reiss Vita Yellow Dress – $92, Originally $245

IMAGE: Reiss Reiss

There’s so much to love about Reiss’ Vita dress in yellow, from its perfect-for-the-season color to its stylish belted waistband. The slim bodice and A-line skirt make for a flattering fit, and the buttons are an extra chic touch. It’s newly on sale for over 60% off.

Reiss Dione Print Dress – $62, Originally $298

IMAGE: Reiss Reiss

If you love florals, consider snagging Reiss’ Dione print dress. It’s made of 100% viscose and features a “delicate” wrap-front. The print and short hemline make it ideal for a summer vacay at an exotic beach resort. Right now, it’s on sale for $62. If you love this dress, don’t hesitate to shop as it’s nearly sold out.

If you loved these styles, there are so many more to shop! Be sure to check out Otrium’s sale on Reiss dresses and more today.

