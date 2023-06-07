Jennifer Aniston Uses This $10 Product Every Morning To Keep Her Skin Absolutely Radiant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston’s morning routine is anything but simple. She recently revealed to Byrdie that she starts her day with apple cider vinegar in water, mediates, then feeds her dog. But there’s one thing that the actress has used every morning since she can remember. Aniston never goes a day without using Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Brightening Facial Cleanser. And we totally see why it’s her go-to face wash. The nourishing cleanser is exactly what you need to boost your complexion. It clears and brightens for a fresher appearance. Even better, it’s nearly $10 right now on Amazon.

No doubt, the Positively Radiant Brightening Facial Cleanser is one of Aniston’s secrets for her luminous skin. And if that’s the case, then this daily face wash is a must-try for skincare routines. According to the brand, it promises to enhance your natural radiance as well as improve skin tone and texture.

So if you’re interested in giving yourself a nice glow, then this product is an ideal choice. It clears away dirt, oil, and makeup to make your skin shine. Several reviewers also say that it doesn’t leave your face dry like other cleansers.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Brightening Facial Cleanser

Courtesy of Aveeno.

Positively Radiant Brightening Facial Cleanser $10.47 Buy now

“The product itself is great, and works well to use day and night without over-drying the skin. Leaves skin soft and dewy,” said a reviewer.

This Aniston-loved face wash is gentle enough for everyday use thanks to its formula that’s oil-free, hypoallergenic, and it doesn’t clogs pores. One reviewer wrote, “It is gentle on my sensitive skin, yet it cleanses like a champ! I love that it brightens my skin, while leaving it soft and clean.”

So if you have sensitive skin, try the Positively Radiant Brightening Facial Cleanser. It leaves your face so soft, smooth, and healthy for just $10. It’s available to shop now at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

And for those who want to stock up, check out Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option that lets you save money on the face wash with repeated delivery.

