If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to all things beauty, we can’t help but take cues from the Kardashian family. Sure, they may have their share of luxe skincare must-haves, like the LYMA laser that Kim’s esthetician used on her in this Instagram vid or the Hanacure All-in-One Facial Set that Kim “convinced” Kourtney to use. But there are some budget-friendly products that have the Kardashians’ stamp of approval. One in particular is a $15 pack of J-Beauty face masks that was featured in an article on Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh. It’s ultra-hydrating, packed with “age-defying” ingredients like collagen, and beloved by Amazon shoppers for its results.

The Hada Labo Tokyo Sheet Mask is just one product in a line of skincare described as the “Japanese secret for ageless skin.” The sheet masks contain soy peptides, collagen, vitamin C, and “super hyaluronic acid,” which is a blend of three types of hyaluronic acid to help boost moisture and give skin a “youthful quality.” Like similar products, all you have to do is carefully put the sheet mask on your face, leave it on for 10 minutes and let it work its magic. It’s as simple as that.

IMAGE: Hada Labo Tokyo

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Facial Sheet Mask $15

The Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Facial Sheet Mask has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, most of which have given the product a perfect five-star rating. One shopper who loved the sheet masks said they get compliments on their skin all the time. “I love these masks,” they wrote. “My friend said, ‘What have you done to your skin?!?’ It was a compliment. The mask is intensely hydrating and plumping and makes me look five years younger for two to three days after use. It’s unclear if the benefits accumulate over time, but at this price I’m willing to invest on a regular basis.”

Another shopper called the product a godsend. They wrote, “Highly moisturizing, even on dry Tretinoin skin. If used at night, you wake up to VERY noticeably smoother, dewier, and clearer skin. I have literally tried HUNDREDS of other masks — JMSolution, MediHeal, The Face Shop, expensive Korean and Japanese ones, the list goes on — but I always always keep coming back to these. No other mask compares.”

One shopper with dry, sensitive skin said it helped heal their skin from damage. As they said in their review, “I’ve never subscribed to an item before, but this mask is making me consider doing so! My face got sunburnt and I was looking for vitamin E masks to help heal my skin. This mask helped restore my skin SO MUCH. It feels nice to leave on, and I notice my skin is much softer and more hydrated. I’m always wary of masks because I have eczema and am allergic to various things including fragrances, but I had no reactions to this at all!”

If you’re looking for a new product to help your skin, be sure to add Hada Labo Tokyo’s Anti-Aging Facial Sheet Mask to your Amazon cart today.

