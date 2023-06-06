If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, there are a ton of products out there to help thicken thinning hair or support hair growth. While some of us have our favorite hair growth shampoos, conditioners, and serums, and absolutely swear by them, really good products can be on the pricier side. If you’re looking for a more affordable option to help with hair growth, you may want to consider using castor oil. Not only is it inexpensive (we’re talking less than $15 here!), TikTok, celebs like Selena Gomez and Helen Mirren, and even derms agree that it’s an effective and natural way to keep your hair strong and healthy.

But what exactly is castor oil and how does it help with hair growth? SheKnows talked to a dermatologist to learn all about this natural treatment and what it can possibly for your hair.

As Dr. Alberto de la Fuente Garcia, a board-certified Dermatologist at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, told SheKnows, castor oil is a vegetable oil derived from the castor bean plant, Ricinus communis. “It has been used for a long time to promote hair growth and help reduce scalp inflammation,” he said. “Castor oil works by nourishing the scalp with vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and proteins that help stimulate hair follicles and increase circulation to the scalp. This promotes healthy hair growth and helps to prevent hair loss.”

How to Use Castor Oil for Hair Growth

If you’re looking to use castor oil for hair growth, Dr. de la Fuente Garcia recommends applying the oil directly on to the scalp. Massage it using circular motions, then use a shower cap to protect your pillow or other fabric surfaces from staining, he said. Once you’ve done that, leave it in for up to 30 minutes before rinsing with shampoo and warm water. He added that you can also add a few drops of castor oil to your regular conditioner for added nourishment. “Repeat this 1-2 times per week for best results,” he said.

What to Look for in a Castor Oil

When it comes to shopping for castor oil, the last thing you want to do is spend money on a product that’s not going to work, make things or worse, or made up of ingredients that are bad for you. Because of this, Dr. de la Fuente Garcia suggests looking for a castor oil that’s cold-pressed and of the organic variety. ou want to be sure the castor oil you’re using isn’t processed or diluted with other oils. “This will ensure that the quality of the oil is high and the nutrients are fully intact so they can be absorbed into the scalp,” he said.

Ready to see what castor oil can do for you? Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get the results you want. So here are some shopper-loved castor oils under $15 to consider adding to your hair care routine.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

Chances are, if you went searching for an affordable castor oil to shop on Amazon, you came across this option. Kate Blanc Cosmetics’ certified organic Castor Oil has over 55,000 five-star reviews with numerous reviews raving over how well it helped with hair growth.

As one shopper wrote, “Don’t sleep on this product! I honestly was so skeptical because most ‘hair growth’ products don’t actually work or they cost a fortune. THIS PRODUCT HAS CHANGED MY LIFE. I’ve used it three times in two weeks on my eyelashes and eyebrows and my hair all over, especially the scalp. I put it on at night and leave in for an entire day … The results after it washes off are INSANE.”

Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil

Sky Organics

This castor oil from Sky Organics was made to help condition roots and nourish hair follicles in order to give you healthier and fuller-looking hair, lashes and brows. According to the brand, it’s USDA certified organic and made through a process of cold-pressing, so you know you’re getting a product that’s pure and contain potential irritants like chemicals.

The Sky Organics Castor Oil has 43,000 five-star reviews and one shopper said it made their hair “grow like crazy.” They wrote, “I’ve used this on my lashes and omg, it almost looks like I’m wearing falsies. Combining this with rosemary oil gave me insane hair growth. My hair is the healthiest and longest it has been in a while.” Another shopper said it works so well, they’re surprised it hasn’t sold out.

Handcraft Blends Organic Castor Oil

Handcraft Blends

Handcraft Blends’ Organic Castor Oil was made to support hair growth. In fact, it’s described by the brand as a hair growth oil for hair, lashes, and brows. It’s moisturizing and made for all hair types. You can even use this to help moisturize your nails or as a massage oil to soothe sore muscles.

It has over 9,700 five-star reviews, and multiple shoppers said they’ve already re-ordered it. As one shopper wrote, ” I do this twice a week and it works extremely well for me. I have hair growth and thickening, my fine thin hair has a much better texture too! I’m able to have bangs again, this works great!” Right now, it’s even on sale for $12.

