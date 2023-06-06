Target Is Having A Massive Sale On These Refillable & Recyclable Candles & Most Are Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s honestly nothing better than finding a new favorite scented candle. Being able to fill your home with delicious fragrance is such a joy — that is until the candle burns all the way through and you’re forced to hold a vigil for your loss. What if you could refill your favorite scented candle? Target carries a candle company called Good Chemistry that is all about sustainability and offers glass-jarred candles that can be refilled when they’re burned through.

And right now, all Good Chemistry candles are marked down, with refills and recyclable tinned candles starting at well under $10.

To get your Good Chemistry obsession started, you should first pick up one of the brand’s signature candles in a glass jar. The Lavender and Ooh La La scent is ideal for those who love the calming fragrance of lavender with a dash of vanilla, violet, and sandalwood.

Then, when you’ve burned through the entire glass jar, you can order a refill rather than pitch the entire thing in the trash. The Lavender and Ooh La La refill comes in a biodegradable paper cup and can easily be slipped out of the cup and placed into your empty glass jar.

And you don’t necessarily have to choose the same scent. Try something new, like the Eucalyptus and Bliss scent, a fresh blend of lemon, eucalyptus, mint, and jasmine. You can place your refills in the refrigerator or freezer for about 15 to 30 minutes before putting them in the glass jar to make popping them out of the paper cup easier.

So, once you've bought one glass jar candle, you're good to go! You can continue to buy refills rather than an entirely new candle. But what happens if you want to test out a new scent? Pick up a smaller-sized tin first. These tins, on sale for just $6, are a great way to try out scents without investing in a full candle or refill. And when they're burned through, you can toss them in the recycling bin.

Pomello and Peace Out is a delicious combo of grapefruit, pineapple, coconut, and apple. All Good Chemistry tins offers 20 hours of burn time, making them the perfect sample size before investing an extra few bucks to get a candle that burns for 40 hours.

Good Chemistry also sells refill kits that come with both glass jar candles and refills, which make for awesome gifts. The Lemon and Love set comes with both a candle and a refill that each offer 40 hours of burn time. Lemon and Love is a bright mixture of fresh water, peony, jasmine, and lemon fragrance.

And because Good Chemistry is so dedicated to sustainability, the ingredients used to create each scented candle and refill are good for the planet, too. The brand uses plant-based waxes and their candles are PETA cruelty-free, vegan, biodegradable, and made with eco-friendly and sustainably-sourced dyes. The candles are also free from phthalates, parabens, propylene glycol, and paraffin and blended with essential oils.

Pick up your first Good Chemistry candle while the brand is marked down at Target and start planning your refill schedule now.

