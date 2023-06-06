Target Has Everything You Need To Have the Best Backyard Movie Night Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After spending a day at the beach or hanging out in the backyard, you might not want the outdoor summer fun to end. And if you have the right supplies to create an outdoor movie night experience, it doesn’t have to! Target is your one-stop shop for all things backyard movie night — from projectors and pillows to the screen itself. Get the popcorn ready and plug in the string lights. You’re about to have the best night ever.

First, you’ll need a movie projector to bring your favorite flicks outside. The Dartwood 1080p Premium Projector is currently on sale for $100 off its original price and features crystal-clear visuals and audio. You can stream any movie or show right from your phone or computer using either Airplay or a USB cord. Plus, this projector is lightweight so you can set it up anywhere.

Image: Dartwood

Dartwood 1080p Premium Projector $140 Buy now

Turn your backyard into a movie theater with this Movie Screening Kit from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. It comes with a white fabric screen with grommets at each corner so you can string the included ropes through them to attach the screen to surrounding trees. The kit also comes with heavy-duty clips to help keep everything in place during the screening. Pick it up for just $17.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Movie Screening Kit $17 Buy now

No trees? No problem! The Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen from Tabitha Brown for Target is the perfect solution. Just grab the air pump that you use for your inflatable mattresses, blow up the screen, and tether it in place using the included ropes and stakes. This thing has a massive 82-inch screen and is completely freestanding, meaning you can set up movie night anywhere.

Image: Tabitha Brown for Target

Tabitha Brown for Target Inflatable Movie Screen $100 Buy now

Finally, it’s time to get comfy. Target has a wide selection of outdoor floor pillows, but nothing screams summer quite like this palm print from Pillow Perfect. Big enough to sit or lay on, this pillow is made with water-resistant fabric so it can withstand the elements.

Image: Pillow Perfect

Pillow Perfect 25-inch Outdoor Floor Pillow $35 Buy now

It's time to get cozy and turn on your favorite film. Who needs a living room when you're backyard has all the movie theater fixings? Head over to Target now to get everything you need to bring movie night outside.

