This New Leave-In Conditioner From Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Care Line Makes Dull Hair Shiny & Hydrated ‘for Days’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman raved over Vegamour’s Hydr-8 collection, which is said to leave dry, dull or damaged hair up to 15 times more hydrated than it was before. Kidman herself said that the shampoo and conditioner were “amazing” at keeping hair hair looking “healthy and shiny,” per Shape. I even tried the Hydr-8 Deep Moisture Repair Mask and loved how well (and fast!) it moisturized my chemically damaged hair. Fortunately, the brand didn’t stop there. Vegamour recently added a new ultra hydrating product to their Hydr-8 lineup, and it’s already being labeled a “game-changer” by fans.

The Vegamour Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner is just the product you need to keep your hair soft, smooth, hydrated and frizz-free all summer long and beyond. While everyone can benefit from using the product, it’s especially great for those with dry, dull hair. It’s described by the brand as a “multitasking leave-in conditioner that delivers 14x hydration and provides heat protection up to 450 degrees.” You can use this to soften, protect, detangle, strengthen, repair, fight frizz, and add some shine to your hair. It can be applied right after you shower or throughout the day to give your hair a bit of a refresh. In short, it truly is a do-it-all multitasker.

IMAGE: Vegamour Vegamour

Vegamour Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner $34 Buy now

If you take a look at early reviews of Vegamour’s Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner, it’s clear that this new product is already another win for the brand. As one wrote, “This left my hair so soft and shiny! I have type 4, medium-thick hair and the texture of this leave-in is perfect for my hair type. The fact that it sprays out on the thicker side and not water is perfect and mess-free! My hair literally soaks it up and stays hydrated for days.”

Another reviewer wrote, “The is the only leave-in I will ever use. I have been using this for about two weeks now, and it really helps detangle my hair and makes it manageable. My hair has never felt this soft or shiny.” They went on to say that the product also doesn’t weigh their hair down, which is a reason they avoided leave-in conditioner prior to this one.

One reviewer loved it so much, they called it “life-changing.” They wrote, “My hair has less frizz now, it’s so soft during the day and day after using it, the smell is really good, and I love the fact that it protects my hair from heat. It’s also so easy to use.”

Unlike other Vegamour offerings, the new Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner won’t leave a huge dent in your wallet. In fact, you can try it today for just $34. If you want to have the frizz-free, soft and shiny hair of your dreams this summer, be sure to add the leave-in conditioner to your hair care routine today. Related story A Dermatologist Shared Everything You Need to Know About Using Castor Oil as an Affordable Hair Growth Treatment

