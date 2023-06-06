Tan France Partnered With Internet-Famous Caraway to Create the Chicest Cookware We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Interior designer Tan France, perhaps best known for his work on Netflix’s Queer Eye, just teamed up with the internet’s favorite cookware company Caraway Home to bring even more style to your kitchen. Though Caraway pots and pans have always been gorgeous, France gave them a monochrome touch — meaning the handles are the same color as the pans themselves — and the three new hues inspired by the designer are beyond pretty.

And if you shop right now, you can snag any of the three new France-inspired colors for 20 percent off.

The first color in France’s Caraway collection is called Crème. It’s an ivory-toned hue and covers both the exterior of the pan and the handles. The 12-piece set comes with a frying pan, a saucepan, a satué pan, a Dutch oven, matching lids, and a storage solution so you can neatly keep your pots and pans stored in a single cabinet or on the counter.

Caraway Monochrome 12-Piece Cookware Set, Creme $595 Buy now

France also created a dark green tone for the collection called Moss. Already marked down to just $595 from $795, this set of pots and pans will become an instant centerpiece in your kitchen. Inspired by nature, the dark hue of Moss can either read as neutral or a pop of color, and like all of Caraway’s cookware, it’s coated with nonstick, nontoxic ceramic that makes cooking (and cleaning!) a breeze.

Caraway Monochrome 12-Piece Cookware Set, Moss $595 Buy now

And for those who love a pop of pink, France delivered with the Blush Monochrome colorway. It’s the perfect hue of baby pink that will look adorable on your stove top. You can pick up the set of 12 must-have pieces from Caraway in this Blush color and put a smile on your face every time you pull them out to cook a meal.

Caraway Monochrome 12-Piece Cookware Set, Blush $595 Buy now

Pick up your favorite shade of Monochrome while this sale lasts. According to Tan France and Caraway, cookware can be just as pretty as your kitchen knickknacks and favorite home decor pieces. And this cookware collection may just steal the show entirely. Related story We Swear These Super Soft, Dapper-Looking Socks Are Better Than Any Other Ones You've Gifted Dad Before

