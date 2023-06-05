Katie Holmes Wore These Popular, Comfy Sneakers — & They’re Still in Stock at Zappos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, there’s one stand-out pair of sneakers that everyone is obsessed with right now: the Adidas Sambas. From TikTok to influencers, the soccer-inspired shoes are trending everywhere. Even celebrities can’t get enough of the Sambas, as Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Olivia Wilde are just a few famous people who’ve been spotted in the It shoe of the season.

One celeb who loves wearing the Adidas Sambas on repeat is Katie Homes. The actress prefers the original look that’s all black with the brand’s signature three strips. And we totally see why — the Sambas in black are so versatile and can easily be paired with any casual outfit. The timeless sneakers exude a sporty-chic look that’s an absolute must in any collection.

And if you’re interested in giving it a go, the Sambas won’t disappoint in quality either. The Sambas are well-made sneakers that feel so comfortable all day long. In addition to this, they’re made with a leather upper and a suede overlay that stays scratch-free. Along with this, the footwear has a gum sole that offers incredible grip and traction.

One reviewer said that the Sambas are just an all-rounder shoe, “I’ve used these as everyday sneakers, for indoor soccer, for regular gym-going, and have absolutely zero complaints. Once I run them into the ground, I replace them with a fresh pair. Can’t go wrong with the Samba.”

It’s no surprise that these casual shoes are going viral. In fact, they always sell out fast whenever they’re back in stock. Luckily, we’ve found the Adidas Sambas still in stock at Zappos. Keep in mind, though, that there are still correlating size options for women even though it displays men’s sizes.

