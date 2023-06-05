Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Jeans Are As Low As $20 at This Under-the-Rader Online Outlet Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Khloé Kardashian’s Good American came out with the promise of designing comfortable and flattering clothes for all body types, fashion editors, social media, and celebrities have raved over their jeans, swimwear, jumpsuits and other stylish pieces. Personally, Good American jeans are some of the comfiest pairs I own, and I always find myself reaching for them over any other brand in my closet. In short, they definitely live up to the hype. While a pair can set you back over $100, we found a low-key sale where you can score a pair for as low as $20! But you’ll want to act fast as the sale ends real soon.

Otrium, an online outlet store whose mission is to transform the fashion industry by making it more sustainable, is currently having a one-day only sale on jeans where you can take an extra 20% off already low prices. In case you didn’t know, the retailer offers end-of-season styles from designer brands like Good American for up to 75% off the retail price (sometimes even more!) in order to help reduce the amount of clothing waste that ends up in landfill. So not only will you score an incredible deal on brands you love, you’ll be helping the environment as well. It’s a win-win all around. It’s a great site to shop, especially if you love a good deal and adore outlet shopping. Who doesn’t?

Right now, they’re having a sale on jeans where you can take an extra 20% off using the code JEANS. It’s a can’t-miss sale as premium brands like Good American, PAIGE, Liverpool, Boden, Pistola, and AllSaints are included in the sale. Most of these brands typically cost over $100, but you can get a pair for under $50. If you’ve been wanting to try a brand but it’s always been on the pricey side, you’ll want to check out Otrium’s jeans sale ASAP.

We’ve rounded up a few Good American styles you can find on sale right now. Be sure to check those out below.

Good American Good Icon Blue Jeans – $20, Originally $159

IMAGE: Good American Good American

Show off just how much of an icon you are in these Good Icon jeans from Good American. They feature stylish distressing and a lighter wash, which are perfect for this time of the year. Just throw on your favorite white tee and you’re good to go. Best part is, these jeans are on sale for just under $20 right now at Otrium. Considering the retail price is nearly $160, this is a total steal!

Good American Good Icon Blue Jeans $20 Buy now

Good American Good Heritage Blue Jeans – $20, Originally $155

IMAGE: Good American Good American

Speaking of jeans that perfect for this time of year, Good American’s Heritage jeans in a classic medium wash are another pair you’ll want in your wardrobe ASAP. Currently, the sizes available are 8, 12, 10, and 14, but they’re selling out super fast. Be sure to snag a pair at just $20 while you still can! Related story Katie Holmes Wore These Popular, Comfy Sneakers — & They're Still in Stock at Zappos

Good American Good Heritage Blue Jeans $20 Buy now

Good American Good 90s Blue Jeans – $22, Originally $169

IMAGE: Good American Good American

Bring it back to the 90s with these stylish Good 90s jeans. They typically cost around $170, but you can score a pair right now for just $22. With a deal that good, you bet it won’t be in stock for too long.

Good American Good 90s Blue Jeans $27 Buy now

Good American Good Classic White – $25, Originally $149

IMAGE: Good American Good American

Everyone needs a solid pair of white jeans in their wardrobe. Not only are white jeans super chic, they’re highly versatile as well. Not to mention, they look extra cute with a pair of heeled sandals. This pair from Good American is as good as it gets. Not only will you get a pair of premium white jeans, you’ll get one for just $25. That’s over $100 off the original price!

Good American Good Classic White $25 Buy now

There are so many other denim brands on sale at Otrium right now. If you loved the jeans above (or their ridiculously low prices!), be sure to check out the online outlet store to see what other incredible deals you can score on jeans or other stylish fashion pieces today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: