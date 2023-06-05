Temu Is Having a Huge Summer Sale With Up to 90% Off Stanley Dupes, Outdoor Solar Lights, Pet Supplies & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As summer gets underway, the desire to shop for new items and update everything from our home decor to our wardrobe grows stronger. However, the reality of being on a budget can pose a challenge — especially when you’ve got family vacations taking a chunk out of your disposable income. But, it is still possible to enjoy the thrill of finding affordable summer essentials without going broke. And online marketplace Temu is a perfect place to shop, especially during its Summer Sale Event.

Temu is an online shopping megastore that offers just about any product you can imagine — and all at great prices. Right now, Temu’s Summer Sale has made those prices even lower, like, shockingly low. Not only are these items cheap, they are also highly rated, so you can count on getting quality products. How can Temu do this? The company leverages an ecosystem of suppliers, logistic vendors, and fulfillment partners to curate products from sellers, manufacturers, and brands globally and pass on these amazing prices to you. So basically, you’re getting wholesale prices anytime, anywhere!

Check out these four amazing deals below, and then check out the rest of the products discounted during Temu’s Summer Sale. We bet you end up with a cart full of fantastic items at budget-friendly prices!

40oz Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw

Temu.

Shoppers say this dupe of the coveted Stanley tumbler is just as good at keeping drinks ice cold or hot for 24 hours as the expensive version, but costs just a fraction of the price.

40oz Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw $6.78 Buy now

Waterproof Solar Ball String Lights

Temu.

Decorate your outdoor space with these multicolor string lights that are water resistant and solar powered. The string of 30 bulbs measures just over 21 feet. The lights are also available in warm white.

Waterproof Solar Ball String Lights $1.48 Buy now

Premium Silicone Kitchen Baking Tools

Temu.

Whip up some delicious treats with these sturdy silicone spatulas in pretty pastels. The baking tools come in small and large sizes.

Premium Silicone Kitchen Baking Tools $.18 Buy now

Pet Hair Remover For Dog & Cat

Easily remove that stubborn pet hair that your dog or cat (or both) sheds with this wooden handled metal tool. The tiny teeth of this pet hair remover work on fabric as well as your pet herself.