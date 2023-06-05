Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $10 Treatment Is a ‘Miracle’ at Strengthening Weak Nails & Eliminating Ragged Cuticles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For the manicure-obsessed, it’s essential to take care of your nails frequently to maintain a healthy appearance. Every now and then, our nails need a break from polish to keep them looking naturally pretty. And if you’ve noticed that your nails or cuticles are brittle, cracked, yellowing, or just not growing anymore, then those are a few signs that you may need restorative treatments.

If that’s the case, we’ve found Dermelect’s Rejuvenail which gives your nail TLC. It’s a strengthening nail and cuticle treatment that you can get for as low as $10 today. With our exclusive code NAILCREAM20, shoppers can take 20% off the 0.5-ounce tube or 1-ounce jar. And this is a deal you don’t want to miss out on, and here’s why.

Reviewers call Dermelect’s Rejuvenail a “cure” for damaged nails, for good reason. According to the brand, it’s the first cuticle cream that’s infused with protein-peptide technology that rejuvenates damaged nails. Along with this, it’s infused with super hydrating ingredients that soften ragged cuticles and anti-aging ingredients that smooth the skin around nails.

Dermelect Rejuvenail Fortifying Nail & Cuticle Treatment

One shopper was impressed with its benefits, saying, “I am pleasantly surprised. The ridges in my nails are much less, my cuticles are not existent now. No ragged edges. And my nails actually appear stronger.”

One shopper was impressed with its benefits, saying, "I am pleasantly surprised. The ridges in my nails are much less, my cuticles are not existent now. No ragged edges. And my nails actually appear stronger."

While compared to other treatments, another said this Dermelect product has been the best one so far: "I've been using Rejuvenail for over a decade now. I've tried other cuticle treatments from so many other brands, and […] none of them also treat my nail to moisture and all the good things my 61-year-old hands need for healthy, strong nails."

If you ask us, this restorative nail cream is exactly what you need to bring your nails back to life. The game-changing formula lets your natural nails stronger, smoother, and healthier than before. It’s ideal for nails and cuticles that are breaking, dehydrated, thin, chipping, and any other signs that show they’re damaged.

Give yourself healthy, strong nails with Dermelect’s Rejuvenail that’s now $10. As mentioned before, use the code NAILCREAM20 to take advantage of this 20% discount before it’s gone.

