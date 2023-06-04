Martha Stewart’s ‘Silky & Smooth’ Skin Is Thanks to This $10 Body Lotion That Shoppers Call ‘Beyond Fabulous’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s food or a beauty pick, if Martha Stewart approves of it, we need it in our house ASAP. And now, we know the affordable body oil and lotion she uses to make her skin feel silky soft (and it’s way more affordable than you think!)

Stewart’s facialist Carmela Barabas told InStyle what body lotion Stewart adores — and it’s only $10 on Amazon! Barabas said the body oil is “imparting moisture and leaving the skin feeling silky and smooth” and is “a longtime favorite of Martha Stewart.”

The Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion is a deeply moisturizing body cream that’s perfect for making your skin feel soft and silky after one use. Made with olive oil for deep nourishment and lanolin oil for optimal hydration, this cream is perfect for any skin type!

Per the brand, you apply this oil all over your body after your shower or bath — almost like the ultimate after-bath self-care move!

Along with Stewart, celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heidi Klum, and Zendaya adore the brand. However, shoppers seriously can’t get enough of this particular oil from the brand!

One shopper called this lotion “beyond fabulous,” saying, “FINALLY…I found a lotion that is exactly what I have been one day hoping to locate. Lovely scent and is perfect for rough, dry, and tired skin. I have tried so many other products and decided that, if Martha Stewart raves about it, I would give it a try. I am thrilled with the results. Smooth and silky, not oily.”

Another shopper called this lotion, “amazing,” saying, “I’ve been using this lotion for years now and my skin feels silky and soft! I love it!!”

