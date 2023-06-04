Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Are Obsessed With This $7 Strengthening Shampoo That Makes Their Damaged Hair ‘Silky Soft’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan adores a product, it usually means it’s on the pricier side and that it’s sold out — but not this time! Not only did we find a KarJenner-loved product for only $7, but it’s beloved by two members of the reality TV empire: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In a previous interview with Allure per Stylecaster, Kendall revealed: “Kim likes Finesse shampoo, and now so do I. I’ve tried all the expensive things, too. It just works for my hair and makes it so silky. My hair has held up so much that every hairstylist has been like, ‘Why is your hair still so amazing?’ And I’m like, ‘I literally don’t do anything. I just use Finesse.’ And everyone’s like, ‘What?’”

And did we mention it’s only $7?!

The Finesse Restore + Strengthen Moisturizing Shampoo is a powerful 2-in-1 shampoo that is designed to rejuvenate dry brittle hair, and restore it to its shiny, healthy self. Packed with restorative ingredients like keratin, Camella oil, and soy, it’s no wonder this has been beloved by thousands for years. Not only is it perfect for restoring damaged hair, but it’s a must for moisturizing your locks and strengthening them once more!

Per the brand, you apply this like you could any other shampoo. And for our readers with color-treated hair, this is gentle enough to add to your haircare routine!

One shopper exclaimed, “I have had a very hard time locating Finesse where I live. I order this on the subscription and am in love once again with my hair. It has made my hair so silky soft…” Another shopper added, “I’ve used Finesse for years. I usually hate scented products, but this is one that I really like. It strips my hair of oil, and leaves it light and bouncy. Also, Finesse doesn’t advertise as a “natural” or Eco-friendly product, but it actually is. The EWG (Environmental Working Group: organization that rates toxicity of cleaning and cosmetic products) rates Finesse with a 1. That’s a great rating for a product that works so well!”

