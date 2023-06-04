Jennifer Garner Hydrates Her Skin With This $16 Coconut Oil That Shoppers Call ‘Silk in a Bottle’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love silky smooth skin? If you’ve ever wanted to elevate your skincare routine to achieve radiant, nourished skin, you should know that you don’t have to break the bank to get there. We tracked down the coconut oil Jennifer Garner has made an essential part of her skincare regimen, and this Amazon Best Seller is just $16 right now.

PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil isn’t like any other skincare item. In a recent profile with Allure, Garner called this product a “great, natural, affordable oil. Use after you shower. It’s safe to use…anywhere!” Garner isn’t wrong. PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil effortlessly absorbs into skin or hair, giving it a silky smooth effect. It’s non-greasy, and not even a little bit sticky. No matter how dry your skin or hair feels, this coconut oil will nourish every inch of your body to give you all the hydration you need.

Image Courtesy of PURA D’OR via Amazon.

PURA D'OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s no wonder Garner is such a huge fan of the PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil. But what do every day shoppers have to say about this Amazon Best Seller? Well, just read on to find out! “I have used a lot of different oils and this one takes the cake. My skin is like silk and the oil absorbs quickly leaving no scent,” one shopper, who called this coconut oil “silk in a bottle,” wrote in their five-star review.

“As a massage therapist, this is the best coconut oil that I’ve found that works well for any modality. A little goes a very long way,” another shopper said. “It’s a good moisturizer, doesn’t leave my skin greasy. My skin is soft and smooth. Love it,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are really all we need to know the PURA D’OR Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil is an absolute must-have item. Add it to your beauty routine today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Jessica Biel’s Makeup-Free Glow Is Thanks to This $6 Lavender Spray That Shoppers Call Their 'Holy Grail' for Moisturizing Dry Skin