Jessica Biel’s Makeup-Free Glow Is Thanks to This $6 Lavender Spray That Shoppers Call Their ‘Holy Grail’ for Moisturizing Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even in the summertime, it’s so important to keep your skin hydrated. Now, you don’t want to go overboard and just put gobs of moisturizer all over your face. But for a refreshing morning or midday boost, there’s one product that’ll give your skin an effortless glow. Jessica Biel is a huge fan of one particular facial spray that’s quickly become an Amazon’s Choice selection — and it can be yours for just $6.

The Mario Badescu Facial Spray will take your skincare routine to the next level. Back in March 2020, Biel’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, dished all of Biel’s beauty secrets to Refinery29, and described why this product was an absolute essential. “To start, I love this Mario Badescu lavender toner because it’s calming and gives the skin a balanced refresh,” Martin said. This facial spray is infused with Lavender Oil and enriched with antioxidant Vitamin C to hydrate and help de-stress skin. The Mario Badescu Facial Spray is the ideal setting spray, and its luxurious lavender-infused mist comforts and hydrates skin in equal measure.

Image Courtesy of Mario Badescu via Amazon.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray $6.65 on Amazon.com Buy now

If the Mario Badescu Facial Spray is good enough for Biel, it’s definitely good enough for every day shoppers. What do they have to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection? Just read on for their glowing reviews: “This smells amazing almost like an essential oil. Definitely is moisturizing,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I love this skincare line, the price point as well as the availability. This is definitely a holy grail item in my makeup / skincare routine.”

Another shopper said, “I love this spray! It’s soothing, refreshing, and perks you up with the really nice scent.” And a third shopper wrote, “I use this anytime my face needs a little burst of moisture. The smell is also relaxing so I like to use before bed.” And there you have it! Shoppers simply can’t get enough of the Mario Badescu Facial Spray — add it to your cart today!

