Kelly Ripa Brings This ‘Amazing’ $5 Soap Everywhere, Including When She’s Staying at the ‘Most Luxurious Hotel’

When you find a beauty product that works for you, there’s no going back. That’s not limited to makeup or moisturizers, by the way. A quality soap can seriously go a long way, giving your skin the necessary moisture and softness it needs to look and feel its absolute best. Kelly Ripa is obsessed with one particular soap that pampers and nourishes skin in equal measure, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5 right now.

The Dove Beauty Bar is an absolute must-have for your shower or bath routine. Ripa is a huge fan of this soap, and for good reason. “Even if I’m staying in the most luxurious hotel that gives you all the fancy soaps and shampoos, I bring my own bar of Dove soap. It just sets my mind right. It’s the best,” she told The Strategist back in February 2020. The Dove Beauty Bar gives you softer, smoother, more radiant-looking skin. Say goodbye to dirt and germs — this soap is perfect for every day use on your hands, face, and body.

The Dove Beauty Bar is such a classic soap, it’s no wonder Ripa is such a huge fan! But does it really deliver those quality results? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers have to say about this Amazon’s Choice selection: “Not a bar soap person, but once I tried this product I have to admit it works great. Doesn’t leave my skin tight or feeling like I have scum built up (as most bars do). Guess that’s why Dove is referred to as a beauty bar,” one shopper, who called this soap “an amazing product,” wrote in their five-star review.

“Best bath soap on the market….use it, you wont be disappointed,” another shopper said. “This soap is very good for people with dry and sensitive skin. It’s the only soap I use,” a third shopper wrote. Listen, you just can’t go wrong with a classic. For just $5, you can lather your skin in luxury. Add the Dove Beauty Bar to your cart ASAP!

