This Surprisingly Affordable Sunscreen Is Going Viral For Leaving ‘No White Cast’ No Matter How Much You Apply

If there’s one summer essential that’s an absolute must-have this season, it has to be sunscreen. But not all SPFs are alike. In fact, one of the most common complaints some shoppers have about their sunscreen is the annoying white cast it leaves on their skin. There is, however, a sunscreen that’ll make that white residue a thing of the past. We tracked down the affordable sunscreen that feels just like a moisturizer shoppers are raving about, and it can be yours for $23 on Amazon.

Beauty guru Darcei uploaded a video of the sunscreen everyone needs to get because no matter how much she applies, it never leaves a white cast. And the video proves that!

ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel is a total game-changer for your summer skincare routine. Unlike other sunscreens, this one features no white residue. It’s a gel, which means ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel goes on and absorbs right into the skin, working with the your skin’s natural barrier to protect you against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Not only will your skin be protected from the sun, it’ll also feel incredibly moisturized.

There’s a very good reason shoppers are such fans of ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel. Just read on to see what they have to say in their glowing reviews: “I love this sunscreen! It goes so easily. Leaves no white cast. And feels super hydrating,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This feels like the sunscreen I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It has great sun protection against both UVA and UVB rays and, most importantly, doesn’t turn my face and neck gray when I apply it,” a second shopper said. “Love this sunscreen. Get it before it sells out again. Very hydrating! I have very sensitive skin and had no problems with it. Feels like I have another layer of moisturizer,” a third shopper wrote. Consider this sunscreen your new go-to! Add ISNTREE Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel to your cart and you’ll be set for the summer.

